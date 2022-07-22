Manics share unreleased song ‘Rosebud’ from new ‘Know Your Enemy’ reissue

Manic Street Preachers have unveiled details of a 21st anniversary release of their ‘Know Your Enemy’ album.

The expanded and remastered version of ‘Know Your Enemy’, which was originally released on March 19, 2001. will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.

Described as the “director’s cut” of the original album, the new release will be divided into two albums across two discs, ‘Solidarity’ and ‘Door To The River’. The three CD format of the release, also includes a disc of unreleased demos.

The album is described as a “radically reimagined” version of their sixth record and has been entirely remixed and reconstructed to form two separate albums as the band originally planned.

‘Know Your Enemy’ will be available digitally and as a 3CD boxset, double CD and double album.

This deluxe release includes two previously unheard ‘forgotten’ tracks: ‘Studies in Paralysis’ and ‘Rosebud’. You can stream ‘Rosebud’ now . Watch the video below:

A statement about the release explained: “During the recording sessions [for the original album], the trio got cold feet and settled on a single album that forced often conflicting ideas to sit side by side on the same record.

“Whilst going through the band’s archive to put together an anniversary version of ‘Know Your Enemy’, Nicky Wire found the original tapes of ‘Solidarity’ and ‘Door To The River’ that he’d made up in the studio during recording. When he put forward the idea of recreating those records, James Dean Bradfield agreed on the condition that he could remix the entire record with the band’s longtime studio partner Dave Eringa.

“The new mixes would bring a clarity to each record, losing extraneous studio effects and digital noise from the ‘Solidarity’ songs and stripping away unnecessary orchestration and embellishment from the tracks that made up ‘Door To The River’.”

Author and long-term band collaborator Robin Turner explains in the sleeve notes to the release that it’s “the Director’s Cut of ‘Know Your Enemy’. The picture has been painstakingly restored, cleaned up, brightened. Although it doesn’t aim to replace the original, it most certainly enhances it.”

the Manics release an expanded and remastered version of ‘Know Your Enemy’ on 9th Sep 2022. Divided into 2 albums across 2 discs; ‘Solidarity’ & ‘Door To The River’. The 3CD format includes a disc of unreleased demos. Pre-order and stream ‘Rosebud’ now: https://t.co/M4VoZxseRn pic.twitter.com/cKraTzYBqE — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) July 22, 2022

FORMATS / TRACKLISTINGS

2 x 12″ VINYL

DISC 1 – DOOR TO THE RIVER

Side 1

1. ‘The Year of Purification’

2. ‘Ocean Spray’

3. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

4. ‘Door To The River’

5. ‘Rosebud’

Side 2

6. ‘Just a Kid’

7. ‘His Last Painting’

8. ‘Let Robeson Sing’

9. ‘Groundhog Days’

10. ‘Epicentre’

DISC 2 – SOLIDARITY

Side 1

1. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’

2. ‘Found That Soul’ (TLA Mix)

3. ‘We Are All Bourgeois Now’

4. ‘Freedom of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’

5. ‘The Convalescent’

6. ‘Baby Elian’

Side 2

7. ‘Masses Against The Classes’

8. ‘My Guernica’

9. ‘Studies In Paralysis’

10. ‘Dead Martyrs’

11. ‘Wattsville Blues’

12. ‘Miss Europa Disco Dancer’

DELUXE 3 X CD VERSION

DISC 1 – DOOR TO THE RIVER

1. ‘The Year of Purification’

2. ‘Ocean Spray’

3. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

4. ‘Door To The River’

5. ‘Rosebud’

6. ‘Just a Kid’

7. ‘His Last Painting’

8. ‘Let Robeson Sing’

9. ‘Groundhog Days’

10. ‘Epicentre’

11. ‘His Last Painting’ (LA Mix)

12. ‘Epicentre’ (TLA Mix)

13. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Original KYE Version)

14. ‘Royal Correspondent’

DISC 2 – SOLIDARITY

1. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’

2. ‘Found That Soul’ (TLA Mix)

3. ‘We Are All Bourgeois Now’

4. ‘Freedom of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’

5. ‘The Convalescent’

6. ‘Baby Elian’

7. ‘Masses Against The Classes’

8. ‘My Guernica’

9. ‘Studies In Paralysis’

10. ‘Dead Martyrs’

11. ‘Wattsville Blues’

12. ‘Miss Europa Disco Dancer’

13. ‘Fear Of Motion’

14. ‘Pedestal’

15. ‘Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel’

16. ‘Locust Valley’

17. ‘Masking Tape’

18. ‘Ballad of the Bangkok Novotel’

DISC 3 – DEMOS

1. ‘Ocean Spray’ (Studio Demo)

2. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Cassette Demo)

3. ‘Door To The River’ (Cassette Demo)

4. ‘His Last Painting’ (Air Version Home Cassette Demo)

5. ‘Let Robeson Sing’ (Home Cassette Demo)

6. ‘Groundhog Days’ (Home Cassette Demo)

7. ‘Epicentre’ (Cassette Demo)

8. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’ (Home Cassette Demo)

9. ‘Freedom Of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’ (Studio Demo)

10. ‘The Convalescent’ (Studio Rehearsal Demo)

11. ‘His Last Painting Baby Elian’ (Studio Demo)

12. ‘Masses Against The Classes’ (Studio Demo)

13. ‘My Guernica No 1’ (Home Acoustic Demo)

14. ‘My Guernica’ (Studio Demo)

15. ‘Dead Martyrs’ (Home Cassette Demo)

16. ‘Wattsville Blues’ (Home Cassette Demo)

2 X CD VERSION

DISC 1 – DOOR TO THE RIVER

1. ‘The Year of Purification’

2. ‘Ocean Spray’

3. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

4. ‘Door To The River’

5. ‘Rosebud’

6. ‘Just a Kid’

7. ‘His Last Painting’

8. ‘Let Robeson Sing’

9. ‘Groundhog Days’

10. ‘Epicentre’

11. ‘His Last Painting’ (LA Mix)

12. ‘Epicentre’ (TLA Mix)

13. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Original KYE Version)

14. ‘Royal Correspondent’

DISC 2 – SOLIDARITY

1. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’

2. ‘Found That Soul’ (TLA Mix)

3. ‘We Are All Bourgeois Now’

4. ‘Freedom of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’

5. ‘The Convalescent’

6. ‘Baby Elian’

7. ‘Masses Against The Classes’

8. ‘My Guernica’

9. ‘Studies In Paralysis’

10. ‘Dead Martyrs’

11. ‘Wattsville Blues’

12. ‘Miss Europa Disco Dancer’

13. ‘Fear Of Motion’

14. ‘Pedestal’

15. ‘Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel’

16. ‘Locust Valley’

17. ‘Masking Tape’

18. ‘Ballad of the Bangkok Novotel’

According to NME, the album, which contained the singles ‘Found That Soul’, ‘So Why So Sad’ and ‘Let Robeson Sing’, split opinion upon its release. A sprawling record with a heavily eclectic mix of sounds and some of their most overt political imagery, it alienated much of the new fanbase who were won on their previous and most successful album ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’. However, it won a place in hardcore fans’ hearts, as well as in the history books – when they played a launch gig in Cuba to an audience that included Fidel Castro.

Asked about the progress on the reissue during a conversation with NME last year, Nicky Wire replied: “It is staring at me right now! There are two boxes of stuff. I’m sat in the studio with our engineer and it’s there, confronting me.”

He continued: “It was quite exciting because I’ve actually discovered two songs that have never been released. Unless I’ve made a fuck-up somewhere, there’s a song called ‘Rosebud’, which no-one has ever heard, and another called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ which has never been heard, plus a completely different version of ‘Let Robeson Sing’ that James [Dean Bradfield, frontman] did in his flat in London on a keyboard, and bares no resemblance to what it became.

“There are actually a lot of goodies. Even I’m quite giddy with excitement. James and Sean [Moore, drummer] weren’t arsed though…”

Wire also revealed that he plans to fulfil the band’s original intention for the record with the upcoming re-release by separating it into two separate albums called ‘Solidarity’ and ‘Door To The River’, showcasing its distinct hard-rock and more acoustic, experimental side.

Asked if they might perform special ‘Know Your Enemy’ anniversary shows, Wire replied: “I wish I could say! To be honest, there’s a lot to fucking learn. When we recorded that album, we never played in the same room. It was all purposefully on the edge. It was really punky. A lot of demos became songs, we were doing ideas on our own. I don’t think we could pull off a whole show.”

Revisiting the split reaction that ‘Know Your Enemy’ received back in 2001, Bradfield said: “Sometimes an indelible part of a band’s direction that they take is just a way to childishly wreck their own success.

“That’s what ‘Know Your Enemy’ is, to a certain degree. It’s us reacting to albums in a row, ‘Everything Must Go’ and ‘This Is My Truth’, being massive albums in Britain alone – one sold 1.3 million copies and the other 1.5 just in the UK. Then we just childishly and churlishly go and accuse ourselves of being too successful, bloated and pleased with ourselves by writing ‘Know Your Enemy’.”

He continued: “When I hear ‘Know Your Enemy’ I hear that we did a good job of dismantling the success that we’d built up over those two albums. Sometimes you thought the press had it in for you, but we probably had it in for ourselves more.”

