Mared releases new bilingual EP, ‘Better Late than Never’

Singer-songwriter Mared releases her highly anticipated bilingual folk pop EP ‘Better Late than Never’ today.

Splitting her time between rural Wales and London, Mared’s music masterfully blends folk and soul-pop – and her growing fan base across the world has seen her blossom into one of Wales’ leading young musical talents.

Deeply connected to her roots in Welsh folk but with a fresh, modern perspective, Mared’s debut bilingual album, ‘Y Drefn’ (I KA Ching Records) was awarded Welsh Album of The Year in 2021.

Following this success, she has performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and at Sony Hall in New York and is a very familiar face for avid watchers of S4C – once even popping along for a stroll on the perennially popular programme, Am Dro.

Growing acclaim

Since then, Mared released ‘Something Worth Losing’ (EP 2022), co-written with producer Nate Williams and has been supported by BBC Radio Wales’ Welsh A list, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC 6music and featured on BBC Radio 1’s Power Down Playlist and Selector Radio.

Mared has sold out venues such as Clwb Ifor Bach, Greennote Music, Pontio Bangor, Galeri Caernarfon, Piano Smithfield, as well as appeared at festivals such as Tafwyl and the National Eisteddfod.

One of her career highlights was taking the lead in Branwen: Dadeni, an epic modern retelling of the story of Branwen from the Mabinogi which was staged at Wales Millennium Centre and broadcast on TV in 2023.

Mared was recently awarded the BBC Horizons Launchpad Fund to record her songs live with her 7-piece band later this year.

Vocal talent

Mared’s bilingual folk/pop EP ‘Better Late than Never’ features five new tracks which masterfully showcase her effortless vocal prowess.

Her name is already on summer festival line-ups, such as Focus Wales in Wrexham and the North American Festival of Wales in Pittsburg (Pennsylvania) and she’s looking forwards to growing her fanbase this year as new music is released.

Speaking about the EP ahead of its release, Mared said: “From losing friends that I though I’d made for life, to missed opportunities at love, and trying to piece parts of my grandmother’s life together against the clock, ‘better late than never’ is an accumulation of honest experiences in my late 20s in the two languages I live through daily.

“Produced by fellow Welshie, Nate Williams in Beaumaris; we worked together to bring back live elements from my debut folk album and had fun with experimenting some heartfelt vocal layers and a mixture of us both playing, including my first ever drumming recording session on ‘left me in the dark’.

“The process of recording the album was an absolute joy, and the music was influenced by many of my favourite artists such as Lizzy MacAlpine, Tamzene, Joni Mitchell, Emily King.”

In a review of the EP from Amplify the Noise, Sheila Taylor wrote: “Better Late than Never’s five tracks are enchanting and mesmerising.

“There’s an intimacy to each song and a soft vulnerability that enchants one as they’re listening.

“Mared’s dynamic vocals and infectious energy captivate and can literally rip one out of a bad mood.

“Mared and her latest EP stopped me in my tracks and made me take notice.”

