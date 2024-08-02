Mari Mathias releases second taste of new collaborative project today

Stephen Price

Modern Welsh folk artist Mari Mathias releases the second taste of her latest project today, with the launch of a new single – Dawns yr Hâf.

The uplifting and vibrant new track is the second single from Mari’s highly anticipated EP, AWEN.

A modern mysticism

23 year old artist Mari’s mystical compositions, which have been described as ‘alternative folk’ are driven by nature, landscape and tradition.

Singing in her native Welsh tongue, she puts her own contemporary take on traditional folk melodies, many of which originate in west Wales and Pembrokeshire.

Mari grew up in the rural village of Talgarreg, a stone’s throw away from the Ceredigion coastline.

Her Debut Album ‘Annwn’ was released in March 2022, framed around samples of her great-grandfather’s cassette tapes, creating a window into a significant place that no longer exists but holds vast meaning.

Collaborations

Dawns yr Hâf is released via her own independent label, Recordiau TARIAN Records, and is the second of four tracks that will appear on Mari’s new collaborative EP, due to follow later in the year.

Mari explains: “This is the second single taken from the EP, ‘Awen’, and it celebrates the seasonal change from spring to summer. It’s a happy traditional folk track and the kind of music that is played during this vibrant time of year.”

Recorded in several locations across south Wales with members of the new eight piece band, MWSOG, the track is inspired by the likes of GOAT, Gwendal, Pentangle, Carreg Lafar and Fairport Convention. ‘Dawns yr Hâf’ will be out digitally this Friday via TARIAN Records.

Mari told us: “The ‘Awen’ EP captures and responds to the changing rural lands and communities through the creative practice of collaboration.”

The forthcoming project is set to feature 4 tracks, guided by each seasonal change and incorporating a cultural fusion of Welsh artists working in the Welsh language.

The EP reflects on lost Welsh traditions and the modern disconnection between nature and climate.

Its first single, Pan O’wn a Gwanwyn’s lyrics (below) appear, at first, quite simple, but Mari’s version has harnessed and captured its mystical nature – creating an almost transcendental balance of the ancient and the innovative.

Critical acclaim

Mari Mathias has gained a growing reputation as one of the rising stars of the modern Welsh folk scene, and her music has been defiantly and proudly Welsh to its core from the outset.

Mari told us about why it’s important for her to sing in her native language, saying: “For me, singing in Welsh imbues my music with a richness and a deep-seated connection that cannot be replicated when I sing in English.

“It is, after all, my mother tongue and a language with a unique melody, punctuated by words and phrases that are inextricably linked to the natural world.

Origins

“Most notably, the names of the mountains, rivers, lakes, trees, and countless species are steeped in historical significance, providing a gateway to better understanding the people who have inhabited this land for centuries.

“In the stories, it gives the land and its characters their origin and true identity, enabling us to understand the landscape that surrounds the tales.”

She added: “Cymraeg is such a poetic and ancient language and it connects me to my heritage, my ancestors, and my hopes for the future of Cymru.

“I believe that as the whole world recognises the beauty and rich history of Wales, the Welsh language will be acknowledged as a vital part of its Celtic heritage.

Acclaim

All Roads Festival has said of her: “Mari Mathias and her band are not only producing songs that live in their own world, they are heirs of a bardic tradition and musical folklore that has communicated stories, lessons, morals and imagery over the green lands of Cymru for centuries.”

While God is in the TV Magazine has christened her the “new star of the Welsh alt-folk scene.”

“Absolutely jaw-dropping. The mood and atmosphere of that track is something else. It’s not an easy thing to do, to record something that evocatively. Mari’s voice, as many people are remarking, is absolutely beautiful.” – Adam Walton, BBC Radio Wales

Bethan Elfyn, BBC Radio Wales said: “She’s had an incredible year as well, her shows are much talked about and her album is just stunning. One of my favourites of the year.”

AWEN

Awen is a Welsh word for “inspiration” and typically, poetic inspiration.

In Welsh mythology, Awen is the inspiration of the poets – something found within the breeze of the mountains, the water, the clouds.

The longing to return to your cynefin (habitat) – the mellow reflection of creativity.

AWEN will be released in time for the Winter Solstice, but in the meantime its first single, Pan Ow’n y Gwanwyn is also available here.

You can also keep updated with Mari’s latest releases and tour dates via her Instagram, website and YouTube accounts.

