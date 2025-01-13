Martin Clunes ‘Celtic Noir’ set in Carmarthenshire to air this month

A gritty new ‘Celtic Noir’ drama starring English actor Martin Clunes in the lead role as a Welsh farmer which was filmed on location in Carmarthenshire is set to air this month.

County lines drug dealing and its escalating, insidious crime wave sweeping the countryside is the subject of new six-part ITV and ITVX drama, Out There, starring Martin Clunes, as a farmer confronted with dark forces creeping into his rural community.

The drama depicts the surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes, with devastating consequences, as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers: urban gangs using the countryside as a field of operations, moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas.

Gripping

Imitating a Welsh accent, Martin Clunes plays Nathan Williams, a man who runs a farm which has been in his family for generations, caught in a numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife, Sabine, two years previously. A single parent to teenager Johnny, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.

Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy.

He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city.

Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back.

Stellar Welsh supporting cast

Out There also stars Mark Lewis Jones as Nathan’s brother Caleb Williams, Carly-Sophia Davies and Gerran Howell as sister and brother Sadie and Rhys, whose lives are embroiled in county lines crime, and Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva, a cleaner who is drawn into the fight against the dark forces.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill commissioned the series which will premiere on ITV1 and be available to stream on ITVX.

Polly Hill commented: “Out There is a brilliantly compelling drama, from the team behind Manhunt, where county lines become very real for a father and son already dealing with the modern challenges of running a farm.

“Martin Clunes is wonderful as Nathan, in a drama full of surprises, as he tries to navigate the best way to save his son, in a world he doesn’t understand.”

Writer and Executive Producer Ed Whitmore commented: “County lines is a particularly vicious and ruthless wave of drug dealing that uses fear and violence to coerce, often vulnerable, young people into working as runners and dealers.

“It has become a serious and rapidly increasing problem across the whole of the UK, so it felt like an important and timely story to tell.”

Welsh director Marc Evans commented: “We were thrilled to have the support of Creative Wales to produce Out There in my home country.

“We were able to explore beautiful and rarely seen areas around the Black Mountains and to use local talent for our cast and crew.”

The drama was produced in association with Creative Wales, and was filmed entirely on locations in Wales.

“Stunning locations”

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said: “Out There showcases some of Wales’ stunning locations, and is yet another example of first-class drama being made in Wales and utilising Welsh talent at all levels.

“I’m pleased that the funding and support offered via Creative Wales helped to ensure the creation of 14 trainee opportunities on set, including one apprentice and four placements for trainees based in Mid Wales, and provided quality career opportunities for our workforce.”

Carmarthenshire is fast becoming recognised as a hub for Celtic Noir genre of filming and the new six-part thriller joins the many TV and film productions which have been drawn by the dramatic, beguiling landscapes and attractive market towns of the county

It follows productions highly acclaimed BBC’s Keeping Faith series 1,2 and 3, as well as The Light in the Hall | Y Golau for Channel 4 and S4C, which has also filmed a second series this year and is due out soon.

Jet Setter Trail

Fans of Celtic Noir who wish to explore Carmarthenshire for themselves can visit many of the filming locations, as well as other previous blockbusters by following Discover Carmarthenshire’s new ‘Set Jetter Trail’.

Full of information, the Set Jetter Trail provides insiders tips on how best to follow in the sometimes-eerie paths many stars have made around the county, not least Eve Myles and the Laugharne estuary.

The ancient market town of Llandovery which sits on the western edge of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, was used extensively throughout the new series, including the Market Square, the 17th century Whitehall pub, the 13th century ruins of Llandovery Castle, Llandovery train station and even Ozzy’s Kebab & Pizza House, a staple on the local takeaway scene.

The Set Jetter initiative has been developed by Carmarthenshire County Council’s Tourism team who manages Discover Carmarthenshire the consumer facing destination website.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism – Cllr Hazel Evans said: “From our glorious blue flag beaches to our stunning, rugged hills – Carmarthenshire is a popular choice of location for many television and film settings.

“Coupled with this is a tapestry of towns, scattered across Carmarthenshire, with each one boasting its own unique history and welcoming qualities to visitors and film crews.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Carmarthenshire has been chosen for yet another major broadcast series and we are fast gaining a reputation of the capital of the Celtic Noir genre of filmmaking.”

Out There will be air on 19 January 2025 and will be available online via ITVX.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

