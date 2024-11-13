Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Massive concert event Summer Nights coming to Caldicot Castle

13 Nov 2024 2 minute read
The Summer Nights concert series at Caldicot Castle

Next summer will see three of the UK’s favourite bands performing across the weekend at Caldicot Castle.

Across three evenings in August of 2025, Summer Nights will see headlining performances from Razorlight, Levellers and Squeeze.

Each concert will have an impressive support bill of established names and rising Welsh stars.

The Summer Nights concert series features:

Friday 1 August – Razorlight, Jamie Webster and Public Order

Saturday 2 August – Levellers, Pop Will Eat Itself, Rusty Shackle and Dactyl Terra

Sunday 3 August – Squeeze, Badly Drawn Boy

Summer Nights concert series at Caldicot Castle

The new outdoor music brand hosted in the beautiful surrounds of the castle is pledges to give new and local talent slots on the lineup, as it opens up the performance stage to the cream of burgeoning Welsh artists to support the headline icons on the first two nights of the festival series.

Where possible the organisers are providing a platform for new and established Welsh bands to perform over the weekend. On Friday 1 August Merthyr’s Public Order will open for Razorlight, and on Saturday 2 August Dactyl Terra will open for The Levellers and local boys, Rusty Shackle, will also set the stage alight with their feel good folk rock.

“The grandeur of Caldicot Castle deserves its time in the spotlight,’ says Pablo Janczur, the series creator. ‘In 2023, audiences enjoyed a sold-out show with Noel Gallagher and the High-Flying Birds, hot-footed this year with successful shows with Ministry of Sound Ibiza Classical and The Stranglers. Now, due to public demand, we’ve created the ‘Summer Nights at Caldicot Castle’ music series, bringing bespoke world-class shows to summers at Caldicot.”

Tickets are on sale from Friday 22 November via https://myticket.co.uk/artists/caldicot-summer-nights

