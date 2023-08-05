Matthew Rhys issues statement after his Twitter account is hacked

If you have happened across Matthew Rhys’ Twitter account in the last 24 hours you might have been left a little puzzled.

Instead of the usual interactions about his acting career, his New York boating business and his chat about all things Welsh, a post appeared offering a number of MacBooks on sale for a discount price – with all proceeds apparently going to charity.

A post on Matthew’s Twitter account read: ‘Hello Twitter family ! I have a special promotion going on ! I have 10 MacBook Pro’s on sale for $600 each ! On top of that I will be signing every MacBook that is sold , also free shipping is included ! All proceeds will be going to charity! My DMs are opened!’

Hello Twitter family ! I have a special promotion going on ! I have 10 MacBook Pro’s on sale for $600 each ! On top of that I will be signing every MacBook that is sold , also free shipping is included ! All proceeds will be going to charity! My DMs are opened ! pic.twitter.com/wg6JDnAQQE — Matthew Rhys (@MatthewRhys) August 3, 2023

At first you may have thought that The Americans and Perry Mason star well known for his fundraising endeavours was once again doing his bit for charity. However as the saying goes – ‘if it looks too good to be true, then it is’.

And in this case that was certainly the case. It transpires that the Cardiff-born’s actor’s Twitter had been hacked and was being used in an attempt to defraud people out of their hard earned cash.

While Matthew attempts to get back into his Twitter account, he has posted a message on his Instagram warning people not to send money to the criminals who have hacked his account.

He posted: ‘TWITTER – I HOPE YOU REALISE

THAT I’VE BEEN HACKED AND AM NOT IN THE BUSINESS OF

SELLING COMPUTERS.

I AM ALSO LOCKED OUT OF THE ACCOUNT WHILE THE ISSUE IS BEING RESOLVED.

IF YOU CAN SPREAD THIS MESSAGE I WOULD BE VERY GRATEFUL.’

We can only hope that Elon Musk and employees of his newly named X platform can help Matthew access his account and stop anyone losing their money.

