Mead in Wales? National Eisteddfod looks for new name for festival bar

The National Eisteddfod is asking the public to think of a catchy name for the on-site festival bar.

The ‘Bar Gwyrdd’ (Green Bar) and Guinness Bar that have usually graced the Eisteddfod ‘maes’ are being retired this year and a new on-site bar springing up in their place.

The Eisteddfod is visiting Tregaron in Ceredigion this year after being cancelled for two years in a row but the organisers said that the name can’t be location-specific or too dialectical as it will follow the festival around Wales.

The name must make sense from Holyhead to Carmarthen, and from Mold to Goodwick, according to the National Eisteddfod.

“As we say goodbye to the old faithful bars, the hour has come to think of a catchy name for the new home of beer on the Festival Ground,” a spokesperson said.

“One thing is for sure, you don’t have to be a poet to make a name for our new bar. But you need to be creative, original and national in the scope of your vision with your suggestions for what is one of the cornerstones of the Maes.

“There is no reward for suggesting the winning name – just the prestige and honor of knowing that your suggestion is bound to be well received by the Eisteddfod’s poets, singers, celebrities and thirsty visitors for years to come!”

Ideas can be submitted by completing a form on the Eisteddfod website or sending requests to gwyb@eisteddfod.cymru, and people are welcome to suggest more than one name.

Suggestions will need to be sent by Friday, March 18, and the winning name will be announced in a few weeks’ time.

