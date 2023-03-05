Meet the Welsh character in the running to be produced by Lego

Some things are unmistakably Welsh.

Take this cute character. With a stove hat, shawl and daffs, it couldn’t be anything else other than a Welsh woman in traditional costume.

The Lego creation could soon be in the running to be produced by the toy giant, but the design needs your votes for it to happen.

The Welsh Brickheadz (Lego themed character) was designed by dad Ian Drew, who has submitted his creation to the Lego Ideas website, where he hopes it will attract enough votes to give it a chance of being made by Lego.

The description of the design on the Lego Ideas website reads: ‘A Brickheadz in traditional Welsh costume.

‘The lace-trimmed apron, the shawl and, in particular, the hat are instantly recognisable to anybody from Wales. The costume is worn by many and you’ll see it in schools, at an eisteddfod and even on a few stag dos.

‘She’s holding a bunch of daffodils – the yellow flowers are another of Wales’s national symbols.

‘Built because there isn’t enough Wales-themed Lego and now it is time there is some in houses all around the world. Let’s make this happen! Cymru am byth!”

This has just been approved on the Lego Ideas site https://t.co/BBXDR7M9DG. At 10,000 votes it’ll be considered for production. Come on Welsh Twitter. #Wales #Cymru #welshtwitter pic.twitter.com/vFuV4X6q0G — Ian Drew (@edrewdle) March 3, 2023

Ian, from Cardiff, explained: “It was coming up to St David’s Day and my son was playing with his Lego. He has a couple of Brickheadz and I thought it would be fun for us to come up with a Welsh themed one of our own.

“Since then, I’ve shared a photo of it a few times and people have responded positively with some saying they want one.

“I thought I’d add it to the Lego Ideas site to see if I could get enough support for it to be considered for production.”

There is just one sizeable catch – the design needs 10,000 votes before it will be considered for production.

“It is a big ask and I’ve no idea if we’ll get there,” said Ian. “I would absolutely love it if my son and I could walk in to the Lego shop and see our design available to buy, though. It would be a dream come true for my 10 year old self.”

Welsh Lego collector Elinor Owens explained how the Lego Ideas submissions worked.

“Any user can upload a build and hope it is accepted,” she said. “If it’s accepted it must first receive 10,000 votes from the general public.

“If the build receives 10,000 votes within its allotted time, it will then join a Lego Ideas review. Usually there are three reviews in a year by Lego to consider ideas to turn into an actual set.

“Some of the latest reviews have had around 40 to 50 builds included and only one or two will be turned into an actual product.”

Your can support Ian’s Welsh Lego creation HERE

* Please note to vote you will need to register with the Lego Ideas website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

