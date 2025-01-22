Meet the Welsh contestant on this year’s series of The Apprentice

The Apprentice returns with 18 brand new candidates battling it out for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

The long-running TV series, which returns on January 30, will see the apprentices battling it out to make the grand final when one contestant will earn that prized investment in their business.

This year a contestant from Wales is hoping to walk off with that prized £250,000 investment.

Nadia Suliaman is originally from Swansea but is now based in London, where she is the owner of a Knightsbridge Salon Chain.

This ambitious businesswoman, Nadia boasts a clientele list of celebrity regulars. Now she’s looking for investment in her new luxury accessory business, while hoping Lord Sugar doesn’t give her the chop.

Here are her thoughts on why she’s got the business strategy that will see her hired not fired:

What is your biggest business success to date?

Quitting my 9-5 role in 2020 a month before Covid and investing all of my money into starting a chain of hair salons. I remember thinking, it was super scary but it was the best risk I ever took. Within year one I had expanded to 5 different locations across London.

What is your business plan?

Introducing a new luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other. The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty barbering and retail product needs. The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally.

What’s one thing that you hope to challenge/prove yourself within the process?

During this process, I am looking to really push myself into areas I have never been in before. I have dealt with high-pressure business environments; however, I have never experienced the pressure of being on TV. I’m interested to see how I evolve and adapt. I am also looking to build relationships with awesome people and ultimately win the process. I want to re-affirm to myself that ‘if I put my mind to it, I can do it’.

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?

Lord Sugar should invest in my business because of my ability to turn dreams into reality. If I had listened to the world, I would never have started my own business. The business to date has proven growth even with adverse conditions such as COVID during a time when most of the high street collapsed.

