Meet the Welsh singer supporting Coldplay at the Principality Stadium

Hana Lili will step out on the stage at the Principality Stadium this evening to perform the biggest gig of her life.

Chosen as support for Coldplay’s two shows in Cardiff tonight and tomorrow, she will join Chvrches on the bill with the global stars.

Understandably the singer is excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve been gigging for years in various locations around Wales and beyond,” said Hana, who is from Sully in the Vale of Glamorgan.

“Those locations have varied from Mwnt beach, Cardiff Castle, Tafwyl, Gŵyl Fach y Fro to the O2 in London.

“But without a doubt this will be the biggest audience.”

The musician, who is a graduate of the Forte Project and Horizons Welsh music schemes, said she couldn’t believe it when she was offered the gigs with Coldplay.

“It will be a surreal experience but one I’m hungry for”, she told Golwg.

“They reached out to ask if I wanted to support them in Cardiff on both nights, and at first I didn’t believe the email.

“Because obviously if you get something like that through, you think ‘Hmm what?!’

“But I thought I’d better answer just in case!”

A rising star of the Welsh music scene, her appearance is a stone’s throw away from Womanby Street – the heart of Cardiff’s music quarter, where she honed her craft.

“The range of gigging venues around Cardiff is special and we are so lucky here in Wales with venues such as Clwb Ifor Bach, The Moon Club – they are so important to building a craft and to the music scene in Wales.”

Hana, whose music has featured on Love Island, has been performing since she was very young.

“I had several opportunities when I was young to perform on the Urdd and National stages,” she said.

“And from a young age I fell in love with performing and I feel more comfortable on stage than in any other situation.

“In a digital world it is important to be able to perform live and connect directly with the audience

“So being on stage and being able to perform in front of people is a fantastic opportunity.

“And I admire Coldplay’s ethos.

“As they travel around the world they invite artists from the different countries to perform at their concerts and I feel extremely lucky that I have this incredible opportunity.”

Hana, a first language Welsh speaker, says she’ll be singing one or two songs in Welsh, which is very important to her.

“Being Welsh is a big part of my identity and I’ll hopefully be singing a couple of songs in Welsh.”

