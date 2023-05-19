Michael Sheen and David Tennant return with third season of hit comedy Staged

The BBC has announced that the third series of Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s hit comedy show Staged is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, having debuted on the streaming BritBox service.

They are joined again by their respective partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg in the latest series, which finds them interacting in a post-pandemic world for the first time.

The series started its life during the first COVID lockdown, with Sheen and Tennant conversing on Zoom as they rehearsed for a stage play while their producer tried his best to keep the production on track.

The second season in January 2021 had a ‘meta twist’, focusing on the ‘real’ versions of Tennant and Sheen in the aftermath of the success of Staged season 1, which was getting an American remake with new stars.

The new season picks up with the fictionalised versions of Tennant and Sheen after a falling out with director Simon Evans, who also plays himself.

Guest appearances

There are more guest appearances from big-name stars.

Samuel L Jackson, Judi Dench, Ewan McGregor, and Cate Blanchett appeared in the first two seasons.

This time around, Neil Gaiman, Jim Broadbent, and Olivia Colman all have roles, while there are return appearances for Ben Schwartz, Adrian Lester, and Nina Sosanya.

Staged was named Best Comedy at New York Festivals TV & Film Awards in 2022 and was also named Best Comedy at the Broadcasting Press Guild awards in 2021.

Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, Staged is written and directed by Simon Evans and is an Infinity Hill and GCB Films production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

