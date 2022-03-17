Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan to star in new BBC drama

Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan will be taking to television screens next year, starring in a compelling new drama called Best Interests.

The new BBC One series is written by the prolific BAFTA award winning Jack Thorne, the scriptwriter of the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials, and hit dramas such as The Accident, National Treasure, Shameless and Skins.

Thorne, who is a disability rights campaigner, describes the story as primarily a love story in which married couple Nicci and Andrew, played by Horgan and Sheen, have two daughters, Katie played by Alison Oliver and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty.

Marnie has a life-threatening condition and doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree, prompting a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision.

Commenting on the project, Michael Sheen said: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour.”

Compelling and revealing

Sharon Horgan said: “Best Interests broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it. COVID seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely.”

Thorne said: “Best Interests cases are both compelling and revealing. Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that.

“But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places.”

The series, which is currently being filmed in London will be shown next year and is directed by Michael Keillor and produced by Jenny Frayn.

The Executive Producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner, and Toby Bentley with Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for BBC One.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

