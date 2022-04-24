Michael Sheen backs freelancers with creative ambitions

A Welsh digital arts platform has announced that Michael Sheen is funding a new support & skills programme for creative freelancers in Wales.

Creative Ambitions Wales is an online programme designed by creatives for creatives platformed by AM amam.cymru, the website and app for showcasing the arts in Wales.

Launched in March 2020, AM was created as Wales’ first cultural digital platform that would be a vehicle for sharing and discovering Welsh creativity from drama to literature to music to film and more.

The Creative Ambition programme aims to support freelancers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, including those in the performing arts, events and live sectors such as stage.

Creative Ambitions features a curated selection of modules, live group discussions and access to a closed community space.

Once registered, participants can follow sessions as a ten-week course or at a pace that suits them, with plenty of additional content which can be accessed at leisure.

Participants will also have access to support and networking opportunities with fellow creatives as well as the dedicated support of a small group of creative mentors.

Topics covered will include subjects such as knowing the audience, creative problem solving, intelligent risk taking and creative problem solving, through to networking skills, overcoming imposter syndrome, costing your work and the technicalities of freelancing.

Game-changing

Michael Sheen says “I am thrilled to fund and support Creative Ambitions Wales, the first skills programme for creative freelancers. It’s a community of support, skills and inspiration, it will help people to continue in their chosen creative career.

“Supporting creative freelancers, an often-overlooked group of talent, is especially important. They have so much to offer not only creatively but socially and economically. I look forward to watching it progress.”

Freelancer Rachael Brown says: “Having Michael fund this programme is game changing, being a creative freelancer has been especially hard over the last two years and it’s often difficult to invest in skills.

“That’s where Creative Ambitions comes in, full of positivity, bitesize practical sessions delivered online that work round people’s schedule. I am thrilled to be working with him on this programme. We want it to have impact and legacy. And our partnership with AM is an important step towards that.”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of AM says “AM is all about giving creatives from all over Wales and from all backgrounds, access to a digital platform and a huge audience to celebrate and share their work. Having a pioneering programme such as Creative Ambitions Wales on AM seems a natural fit, and it is a privilege to play a small part in spreading the word about this brilliant resource”

According to Julia Forster, Author, Coach and Publicist & Creative Ambitions participant ”Creative Ambitions Wales is an incredibly rich resource for freelancers and artistic practitioners in Wales working in the creative industries. There is a vibrant network, first class resources for building and sustaining a professional creative practice and much more besides.

“It’s inspiring what’s on offer and of huge potential benefit to practitioners in Wales. I would absolutely recommend that everybody in the creative industries in Wales becomes a member to make the most of the free resources on offer.”

The Creative Ambitions Wales’ channel on AM has more information about content and how to register for the programme.

