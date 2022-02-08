Michael Sheen chooses Welsh cultural highlights for new AM feature

Wales first cultural digital platform AM has launched DEWIS – a new monthly feature that sees a notable individual choose their favourite pieces of content on AM every month.

The first guest selection for DEWIS is the actor Michael Sheen.

Michael has selected pieces by National Dance Company Wales, the artist Lois Jones, New Sound Wales, Doc Cymru, Nation Cymru, Kieran Evans, Wales Arts Review, Welsh Music Prize/Gwenifer Raymond and Nant Gwrtheyrn.

Sheen said of AM: “It’s like wandering through the most fantastic cultural bazaar. Endless riches at every turn – entertaining, enlightening, moving. I’d highly recommend taking the journey.”

Creativity

The selection of content will be showcased in a takeover of the homepage for a few days, and will be included in a regular new feature on the AM homepage all year round.

Launched in March 2020, AM was created as Wales’ first cultural digital platform that would, using website and app, be a vehicle for sharing and discovering Welsh creativity from drama to literature to music to film and more.

AM Content Officer Lea Glyn, added: “The amount of content uploaded to AM daily is astonishing, and an expansive catalogue of creative work has been formed since the platform’s creation.

“It’s exciting to have other people highlight their own favourite pieces from this catalogue as a means of showcasing the brilliant content made by individuals and organizations in Wales, and to ensure that it reaches as wide of an audience as possible.”

