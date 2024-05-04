Michael Sheen features in short film to celebrate National Theatre Live’s 100th release

The National Theatre has released a short film starring Michael Sheen and other high profile actors to celebrate the release of the 100th NT Live performance.

The milestone was achieved earlier this week with the broadcast of the much-loved London venue’s production of Nye starring Michael Sheen.

Evolution

The short documentary, entitled 100 Plays in Cinemas, explores the behind-the-curtain evolution of NT Live since its 2009 inception and features contributions from other acting legends such as Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Indira Varma.

Wales Millennium Centre recently released the anticipated trailer for ‘Nye’ starring Michael Sheen.

Alongside the trailer, Wales Millennium Centre say: “Michael Sheen is Nye Bevan in this surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed the welfare state.”

The new play by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Tim Price (The Internet is Serious Business) is directed by Rufus Norris (London Road), and charts the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and his battle to create the NHS.

Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production between the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Trailer

Speaking to the camera, Michael Sheen, as Nye declares: “I am a Welshman.. a socialist…

“Every hospital in this country will be nationalised…”

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician who’s had the greatest influence on the UK without ever being Prime Minister.

Stellar cast

Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell and Sara Otung join the previously announced cast of Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Michael Sheen and Sharon Small.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, company voice work Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, staff director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer, dialect coach Patricia Logue and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake.

Welsh fantasia

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Nye is playing at Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from 18 May until 1 June 2024, following its world premiere at the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre from 24 February until 11 May.

To find screenings of National Theatre Live’s Nye, visit here.

Nye comes to the Wales Millennium Centre from 18 May to 1 June. To book tickets for live performances, which are available from £19, click here.

