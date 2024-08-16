Michael Sheen to appear in unique one-off performance

Michael Sheen has tackled many demanding roles in his time but we’re certain he’s never come up against a performance as challenging as the one that awaits him in the West End.

The Welshman will be one of many star names appearing in Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which will make its London debut at Soho Place in October, with an all-star cast set to tackle unseen scripts.

Actors including Sheen (who will perform on Friday, October 4) and fellow countrymen Jonathan Pryce and Callum Scott Howells as well as Catherine Tate and Daisy Edgar Jones will take to the stage without rehearsal or direction and open a sealed envelope that will reveal a script they have never seen.

Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas and Alfred Enoch are also among the show’s full cast, one of whom will take to the stage each night of its run.

The rotating cast of performers also includes Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, , Ben Bailey Smith and Tonia Sotiropoulou.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is billed as a tragicomic reflection on power in contemporary Iran and worldwide. It has been performed more than 3,000 times since its premiere at the Edinburgh and SummerWorks festivals in 2011, with past performers including Whoopi Goldberg and Nathan Lane.

Soleimanpour said of its West End debut: “It is personal but universal. Funny, yet very political. And so timely for the world we live in. We are so excited to present it at this time and in such great company.”

Producer Nica Burns, who owns Soho Place, added that the production marked something “completely different” for her venue, which will celebrate its second anniversary during White Rabbit Red Rabbit’s run.

Burns said: “A surprise for both audience and performer every night! The risk! The excitement! The collective willing-on! Our intimate, in-the-round auditorium is perfect for such a collaborative performer and audience experience. We will all be in the moment together, close up and personal.”

White Rabbit Red Rabbit will run at Soho Place from October 1-19.

Book tickets HERE

