Michael Sheen to host special Christmas Day show on BBC Radio Wales

Listeners will get a chance to spend their Christmas Day with Michael Sheen as he entertains the nation with a special programme on BBC Radio Wales.

The Welsh actor will host the two-hour show, Christmas Day with Michael Sheen, on December 25 from 2pm.

The show will feature a mix of music and guests, including a performance from James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers.

Michael Sheen said: “Coming together at this time of year is what makes it so special and thanks to Radio Wales this Christmas Day, I’ll get to share some great festive music, a few Christmas catch ups with friends and a bit of a Yuletide magic.”

He will use the programme as a moment for reflection and will be reciting extracts from Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales.

Sheen won’t be the only one hitting the airwaves on Radio Wales this Christmas. The schedule also includes the following festive programmes:

The Wynne Evans Big Christmas Eve Show – December 24, 8.30am

Radio Wales’ biggest Christmas show ever, The Wynne Evans Big Christmas Eve Show will take over the whole daytime schedule from 8.30am until 5pm.

With over eight hours of fun and festive cheer, the programme will include an exclusive phone-in with Father Christmas, hero calls for NHS workers and members of the armed forces, plus live music from some of the performing groups featured in Wynne’s programme throughout the year.

He will also be playing the ‘Mystery Voice’ with a live celebrity guest and grandparents will get the chance to take on their grandchildren in his festive quiz, the Generation Wrap.

Wynne Evans said: “It’s been a tough couple of years for us all and I thought it would be nice to celebrate just a small number of the thousands of amazing champions we have in our society in Wynne’s Christmas Heroes.

“As ever, the listeners are the stars of my show, so I’ll be chatting with as many of them as I can throughout the day, to find out how they’re spending Christmas.”

Welsh of the West End Christmas Party – December 24, 8pm (repeated December 25, 6pm)

The Welsh of the West End have just celebrated a year of uplifting virtual performances but have never met in real life due to the pandemic. Its creator, Steffan Rhys, will invite some of the most talented Welsh people who perform on London’s West End to this Christmas party and the sing-song of the century, allowing them to meet for the first time.

Christmas with the Quinnells – December 24, 7pm

Rugby legend Scott Quinnell is joined by his family and a host of celebrities to celebrate Christmas. There will be live music from Emeli Sandé and Macy, as well as some festive lyricism from Max Boyce.

My Radio 1 Roadshow… In Wales – December 26, 1pm

In this nostalgia fest, BBC Radio Wales looks back on the legendary Radio 1 Roadshows in Wales. Presented by the man behind them, Smiley Miley, listeners will hear stories from former presenters including Janice Long, Simon Mayo and Dave Pearce.

A Reggie Christmas with Aleighcia Scott – December 25, 7pm

BBC Radio Wales looks to warm up Christmas with a musical twist, presented by Cardiff born Welsh-Jamaican reggae artist, Aleighcia Scott.