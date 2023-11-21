Michael Sheen transforms into Prince Andrew for new drama

Michael Sheen has been pictured on the set of a new drama based on Prince Andrew’s disastrous interview with Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis

Production is underway in the UK on the three-part series, titled ‘A Very Royal Scandal’, which is being made by Amazon.

Welsh star Sheen will star as Prince Andrew, while Ruth Wilson will play Maitlis.

According to the official description, the series will follow ‘Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew.’

Along with Sheen and Wilson, the series will include Welsh actress Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on a Scandal) as Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings (Your Christmas or Mine?) as Sir Edward Young, and Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) as Stewart Maclean.

Pictures from the set obtained by the Digital Spy entertainment website show Sheen as the Duke of York attending his daughter Beatrice’s wedding.

Actress Ruth Wilson who plays Maitlis is also pictured in character replete with the journalist’s blonde bob.

The series follows Amazon’s past success with ‘A Very English Scandal starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and ‘A Very British Scandal starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

The series is the latest Amazon production to star the Welshman. He currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video series Good Omens, which recently aired its second season.

Ruth Wilson will be familiar to UK audiences for her starring roles in Luther and His Dark Materials.

No release date has yet been announced for A Very Royal Scandal.

