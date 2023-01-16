Miley Cyrus tweets out Cardiff billboard to her 46 million followers

When pop superstar Miley Cyrus posted a tweet about her new single Flowers, it was accompanied with three images of large electronic billboards around the globe all promoting the track.

Next to images of billboards in Times Square, New York, USA; Toronto, Canada; there was image of the electronic billboard in the slightly less glamorous location of above DW Sports on Queen Street in Cardiff.

While not sharing the glitz of New York or Toronto, the pop star has certainly put Wales on the map by posting the image to her 46 million followers.

Now we’re not suggesting for one minute that Miley Cyrus is actually a fan of shopping on Queen Street and is a regular at DW Sports, but anything that puts Cymru in front of a humungous amount of people in whatever guise has to be welcome.

Also, one thing Cardiff shoppers didn’t have to contend with was the startling sight of Ms Cyrus’ bottom, which appears to be on prominent display on the other billboards.

To add to the potency of the story and the attendant publicity potential, ‘Flowers’ was released on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday and is believed to be written about her fractious marriage to the Hunger Games star.

In the fiery single she takes aim at her ex, which references the former couple’s doomed romance, awkward red carpet moments and the Malibu fire that destroyed their home.

The video, accompanying the single, which was released on Friday, sees the former Hannah Montana star dancing in the streets of Hollywood wearing a golden gown, looking like she’s returning from a big night out.

Miley then dances on the street, before getting home, stripping down her underwear and jumping in the pool, followed by a ferocious workout.

Watch it here…

