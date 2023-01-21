Miss Wales suffers significant injuries after car crash on the M4

Miss Wales, Darcey Corria, has been rushed to hospital after a car crash which closed the M4 for several hours.

Organisers for the competition say Darcey, the reigning Miss Wales and black rights advocate, has suffered a number of significant injuries including a broken pelvis and two breaks to bones in her neck.

A statement posted on the Miss Wales Facebook page read:

“We are saddened to tell you that our wonderful Miss Wales, Darcey Corria, has been hospitalised after a car crash near Bridgend this week.

“She is in the University Hospital of Wales being treated for a number of injuries including a broken pelvis and two breaks to bones in her neck.

“Darcey is receiving much love and support from her close family who have been reassured that she is expected to make a full recovery.”

The organisers added they they hoped that Darcey would still be able to compete in the Miss World competition in five months.

They wrote: “While the accident will have an immediate impact on Darcey’s preparation for Miss World in May, we are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to fly the flag for Wales thanks to her own personal determination, the love and support of her family and the incredible team of medics at UHW.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

