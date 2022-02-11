More than 100 Welsh language books donated to library in England

More than 100 Welsh language books have been donated to a library in England.

The books were donated by Siop Cwlwm, which describes itself as the only Welsh book shop outside Wales.

The shop is based in Oswestry, which is four miles from Wales’ border. Lowri Roberts, co-owner of the shop said that the town in Shropshire was home to a substantial Welsh-speaking population.

However, initiatives to help libraries stock up on Welsh language books weren’t available in Oswestry as they were in Wales, creating a demand for Welsh language books.

Lowri Roberts said that handing the unsold books over to the Oswestry library would also allow Siop Cwlwm to display new ones.

“We’ll continue to work with Oswestry Library and other local companies to develop this project which will benefit the local Welsh community and promote the language for our future generations, celebrating and strengthening the unique bilingual culture that exists in Oswestry,” she said.

Siobhan Shaw, branch manager of Oswestry Library, said: “We are enormously grateful for this generous donation from Siop Cwlwm to enrich the Welsh language provision at the library and to support the local community.

“It has been wonderful to see the books enjoyed by our Welsh-speaking patrons, and even by those who are learning the language and want to practice. The whole collection is available for free loan to anyone with a Shropshire Library card.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

