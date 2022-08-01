More Than Daffs and Taffs: New S4C series aims to immerse TV celebs – including TOWIE’s Gemma Collins – in the ‘real Wales’

S4C, has commissioned a new documentary series which will see Reality TV celebrities, each with their own connection to Wales, immerse themselves fully in Welsh culture.

More Than Daffs and Taffs has been officially launched at the National Eisteddfod today and among the celebrities lined up for the series is TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, with more high-profile celebrities and influencers to be announced soon.

Over the six episodes, the series will shine a light on the preconceptions and any prejudices the celebs may have of Wales as they are thrown in to a 48-hour experience that will see them experience Wales in a way that the programme makes say “will challenge, surprise and delight them”.

Each episode will aim to show that the real Wales has way more to offer than just Daffodils and Sheep. They will be thrown in to a 48-hour experience where they will experience Wales in a way that will challenge, surprise and delight them.

Viewers will be guided through the format by presenter, Miriam Isaac, who will accompany the celebrities throughout of their journey.

At the end of each episode, the presenter will then confront the celebrity with a recording of their initial bias.

Coal

Gemma Collins said: “When I think of Wales, I only really know it for the valley life. But I want to know… Is there more to Wales? From the minute I pulled up in Wales, all I could smell was coal – the smell I could never forget – It’s my earliest childhood memory.”

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams said: “S4C is committed to delivering a diverse and vibrant slate of content, ensuring relevant and exciting programmes that push the boundaries.

“More Than Daffs and Taffs (WT) is commissioned as part of our new strategy focused on bringing engaging, provocative shows that drive discussion and appeal to existing and new audiences.

“We want to engage with national debates and reflect a diverse, modern Wales and its relationship with the rest of the world.

“This commission brings broad popular talent to our platforms as they challenge preconceived ideas of Wales and Welsh Culture.

“We are looking for noisy and distinctive shows with memorable characters, sharing unique experiences.

“Our goal is to deliver a varied content slate for 2023/24, shifting from a linear only channel to a digitally focused multiplatform Broadcaster, making popular, inclusive programming that will engage new audiences and entertain existing viewers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

