M&S Wales Christmas jumper is back… and flying off the shelves

It’s an increasingly popular staple of anybody’s festive wardrobe.

Much like a tree laden with decorations, a turkey dinner and crackers, a Christmas jumper is now a must have.

When it comes to high street retailers, these items of clothing are big business come the festive season and nowhere more so than retail giant Marks and Spencer.

The store knows what people want at Christmas – and that appears to be a Wales Christmas jumper.

Take a look at the M&S website and you’ll see page after page of knitwear befitting the run in to December 25.

Now we well know how much of a passionate patriotic lot we are here in Wales – and it seems so does Marks and Spencer.

This year they are once again offering a Wales Christmas jumper with a slightly amended design from last year and just like 12 months ago when there was phenomenal demand it’s once again fast becoming a must have item.

The Wales Christmas jumper is currently the number 2 bestseller in men’s knitwear and some adult sizes have already sold out. Although as last year, M&S regularly replenish stock, so it’s best to keep checking the website if your size is unavailable.

I mean, in one respect we’re not surprised. Let’s face it we do have the best flag in the world. And who wouldn’t want to represent the Welsh nation with a jumper resplendent with a red dragon this festive season.

I’m sure many of us are hoping that St Nick brings us a Cymru knit this Christmas.

Diolch Santa!

You can purchase the jumpers HERE

