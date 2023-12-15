M&S Welsh Christmas jumpers fly out due to phenomenal demand

It’s one of Marks and Spencer’s best-selling items this festive season and it seems when it comes to knitwear we’re the most patriotic nation in the UK.

Christmas jumpers inspired by the Welsh flag have been flying out of stores and online – and the retailer has now issued a statement due to the huge demand for the festive knitwear.

The Wales flag Christmas jumpers have been available in both adult and kids’ sizes – the only home nation to have its own knitwear available in all sizes.

And while they are also offering a Scotland flag themed jumper, it is only available in adult sizes.

It transpires that last year M&S offered Scotland, England and Ireland jumpers, but only the Welsh knitwear range in adult and kids’ sizes has survived the cut this year.

Over the last few weeks there have been several restocks, but such has been demand the jumpers are now 97% sold through and no more will be made available.

At time of publication all Wales Christmas Jumpers in adult sizes were sold out online, as were the Mini Me Wales Christmas Jumper (6-16 Yrs).

All that was remaining was a selection of sizes in the Mini Me Wales Knitted Jumper (2-8 Yrs) range.

See those HERE

A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said: “Customers have been eagerly embracing the festive season this year with Christmas jumpers in high demand. The Welsh Christmas jumper features intricate details inspired by the Welsh flag, showcasing the iconic red dragon against a vibrant green and white background. The design has been extremely popular with our Welsh customers and has almost completely sold through, with just under two weeks left until Christmas.”

I mean, in one respect we’re not surprised. Let’s face it we do have the best flag in the world. And who wouldn’t want to represent the Welsh nation with a jumper resplendent with a red dragon this festive season.

I’m sure many of us are hoping that St Nick brings us a Cymru knit this Christmas. Diolch Santa!

HERE ARE A SELECTION OF REVIEWS OF THE WELSH JUMPER!

