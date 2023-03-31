Mural appears after David Jason discovers daughter by Port Talbot ex

A mural has appeared in Port Talbot after Only Fools and Horses star David Jason has revealed he has a daughter with an actress from Port Talbot.

Abi Harris, 52, is said to have been born in 1970 after he and her mum, Jennifer Hill, had a relationship.

To mark the news a mural of the famous yellow three wheeler synonymous with Only Fools ands Horses was painted at Bridge Street, in Port Talbot yesterday.

The words that appeared on the original Trotters Independent Trading van – ‘New York, Paris, Peckham’ have been replaced with ‘New York, Paris, Port Talbot’.

In a post on Facebook, the street artist who painted the mural Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins’ wrote: “The story behind the mural is that David Jason, Del Boy in the famous tv comedy Only Fools and Horses, has just found out he has a daughter he didn’t know anything about to an actress from Port Talbot. As a group we felt it a bit of a giggle to do something fitting in honour of our new found son of Port Talbot Del Boy lol 😂 👍 New York, Paris and good ole Port Talbot 😎👍”

The 83-year-old actor is said to be getting to know Ms Harris and her 10-year-old son, Charlie.

Sir David Jason told the Mirror: “To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

“However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.

“My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family.”

The actor, whose credits include the detective series A Touch of Frost, also has a 22-year-old daughter Sophie with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe who he met on a TV set.

Ms Harris has reportedly followed in her father’s footsteps having appeared in Doctor Who, Strange Chemistry and audio adaptations of British espionage series The Avengers.

It’s perhaps not widely known that the Del Boy actor has had Welsh heritage present throughout his whole life.

His mum Olwen Jones, was Welsh, from Merthyr, while the legendary actor lived with his long-term girlfriend, Welsh actress Myfanwy Talog, for 18 years and nursed her through breast cancer until she sadly died in 1995.

And he has his first film role playing No Good Boyo in the 1972 movie adaptation of Dylan Thomas’ Under MilK Wood – starring Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and Peter O’ Toole – to thank for meeting the Welsh actress.

In his autobiography he says of the movie. “It was where I met an actress called Olwen Rees who played Gwennie.

“A couple of years later, in 1977 I was touring a play in Cardiff which Olwen came to watch with her friend Myfanwy Talog.

“I was instantly taken with Myfanwy, and she with me.

“We started to go out together, which was quite tricky at first because she was in Wales and I was either in London or on tour.

“You find a way though, if you really want something. We made it last for 18 years.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

