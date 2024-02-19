Music legend Billy Ocean joins stellar Summer Sessions lineup

Music legend, Billy Ocean will join Tom Jones and Gabrielle as part of a series of live music events this summer.

The inaugural Chepstow Summer Sessions promises to be an event to remember – set to take place on Saturday 6 July.

Billy Ocean’s announcement adds to the already stellar lineup for Chepstow Summer Sessions, including Shania Twain and Hozier, who will take over Chepstow Racecourse this summer.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, GRAMMY and Ivor Novello Award winner Billy Ocean moved to the UK as a child, finding his musical passion in soul and rock.

He gained early success with hits like ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ before exploding onto the international scene with ‘Caribbean Queen’.

After his hiatus in the ‘90s, Ocean made a comeback in the 2000s with albums ‘Because I Love You’ and ‘Here You Are’ continuing to tour and release his rich soulful music, and this year he will bring his celebrated live performance to Chepstow Racecourse, joining legendary headliner Tom Jones and special guest Gabrielle, on Saturday 6 July.

Gabrielle made an immediate impact when her debut single ‘Dreams’ spent three weeks at No.1 in the summer of 1993. She has since achieved a second No.1 single, as well as further impressive eight Top 10 singles.

Gabrielle’s chart success also extended to albums, with six in total breaking into the Top 10 album charts, including ‘Rise’, which claimed the No.1 spot in the 1999 charts and was subsequently certified quadruple Platinum.

Her accolades have been matched by a succession of major awards including 2 BRITs, 2 MOBO Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award in 2008 for Outstanding Song Collection.

Set to kick off the day, British soul and rhythm ensemble, Stone Foundation, known for their infectious blend of soul, funk, and rhythm and blues, with a string of critically acclaimed albums under their belt, including ‘Street Rituals’ and ‘A Life Unlimited’.

Founded back in 2013 by DF Concerts, Summer Sessions became a much-loved and highly anticipated live music series in Scotland with events taking place in cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Renowned for regularly showcasing a diverse roster of world-leading talent, previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

Tickets for Chepstow Summer Sessions are on general sale now, with a multi-day pass also now available atsmmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can follow @smmrsessions for the latest news and updates.

