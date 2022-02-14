Nation Cymru launches the Welsh New Wave Playlist

On Valentine’s Day we’re launching something that we think you’ll love.

Over the last two years of a global pandemic music has been such an escapist pleasure for so many.

Music is a sanctuary. It’s a dopamine fix for our mental well-being, a shot-in-the-arm to keep us strong in these turbulent times. Never have we needed its transformative and transportative power more.

And thankfully our appetite for listening to and discovering new music remains undiminished. If anything our collective experience has emboldened our desire to help those artists we love and those we are only now discovering.

Those in the embryonic stages of their own personal musical journeys need support and encouragement during what has been a tough time for the nation’s music makers.

Love music

There’s so much incredible music being made in Wales right now that we thought it remiss of us if we didn’t let these wonderful sounds loose on your ears and do our bit to support those supremely talented artists.

It’s inconceivable to measure how much we love music in Wales. We’re not the Land of Song for nothing.

So every month we will be serving up the best new music from Wales to soundtrack your life in our Welsh New Wave Playlist – 40 plus amazing tracks.

(Also check out the embedded playlist on the right hand column on Nation Cymru’s pages, so you can listen whenever you want)

Listen, investigate and discover – and come back next month for a brand new playlist.

