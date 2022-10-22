Nation Cymru launches Wales World Cup Playlist

With less than month to go to the start of the World Cup, excitement is growing for Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years.

Travel plans are being made, new shirts are being bought, wall charts are being put up on walls, fans are swapping Panini stickers and prayers are being said for Gareth Bale’s left leg.

It’s only been fitting then that as the Land Of Song, the finest Welsh musicians have been creating a selection of absolute bangers celebrating Wales’ presence at Qatar 22.

To mark this outstanding musical moment, we’ve launched a playlist that will feature all the songs released to coincide with Wales at the World Cup.

Over the coming weeks there are many more songs to be released, so like and share the playlist, spread the word and ready yourself for what is sure to be an unforgettable World Cup tournament.

