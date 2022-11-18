National Eisteddfod looking to reunite Aberdare flower girls after 66 years

Were you one of the flower girls when the National Eisteddfod last came to Aberdare back in 1956, or know someone who was?

With the Eisteddfod returning to Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2024, the Eisteddfod hopes to track some of the flower girls involved in the Gorsedd ceremonies and reunite them after 66 years.

The Eisteddfod team working on the 2024 event and project said they wanted to “organise a wonderful reunion for the girls all these years later”.

“It’s been such a long time since we brought the Eisteddfod to Rhondda Cynon Taf, and we know we’ve lost so many of those involved in organising the festival back in 1956,” Eisteddfod Chief Executive Betsan Moses said.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to track down some of the girls and bring them back together for a reunion locally over the next few months.

“They’ll be aged between 74 and 76 now, so hopefully some of them will be keen to meet with us and share their memories and any family photos they may have from the time.

“So, if you were a flower girl or are related to one of the girls who took part in the ceremony, please let us know.”

Performing in the open air to welcome new members of the Gorsedd and on the main festival stage to celebrate the winners of the Eisteddfod Crown and Chair, the girls formed part of the colourful Gorsedd ceremonies, which have been part of the festival week for many years.

Usually aged between 8 and 10, the girls were dressed in green and carried a posy of flowers.

Those with any information should email gwyb@eisteddfod.cymru, or ring 0845 4090 900.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod is held in August 2024. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

