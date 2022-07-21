National Eisteddfod pavilion to host ‘full-on queer mode’ party

The doors of the Eisteddfod Pavilion will be thrown open “with sassy gusto” this year for what organisers call a “full-on queer mode” party, entitled Parti Pinc.

Hosted by Mas ar y Maes (Out on the Eisteddfod Field), it will be a celebration and introduction to Ballroom Culture from the Welsh Ballroom Community hosted by duo Seiriol Davies and Lisa Angharad.

The Ballroom scene is a Queer subculture where performers compete in dancing, modelling and elaborate drag performances; founded in New York by the black queer community and now promising to “burst and strut onto the Pavilion stage serving style and face”.

Marc Rees, part of the organising team, said, “Osian Meilir and I went to the inaugural Welsh Ballroom Community Kiki Ball on the main stage at the Wales Millennium Centre, and it was one of the most joyous, inclusive, body-positive events we’d ever experienced, it was utter joy.

“So, we jumped at the chance of organising the Mas ar y Maes Parti Pinc as part of this year’s Eisteddfod, with the hope of having our very own Kiki Ball in the future.”

What to expect at Parti Pinc?

Marc Rees said: “We’ll start with an exhilarating demo from the Welsh Ballroom Community, and then we’ll open up the runway for members of the audience to come up and strut their stuff, under the watchful eye of our wonderful hosts, Seiriol and Lisa and members of the WBC.

“It’s going to be amazing, so make sure you’re dressed to the nines in your campest outfit, whether you’re walking the runway or just here for one of the best nights of the year!”

And in true Mas ar y Maes style, there’s a real ‘Eisteddfod’ vibe to the categories.

“If you want to own Wales’ most important and respectable stage in full-on queer mode,” say the organisers, here are your instructions:

Costume: Release your inner folk fantasy, but subverted

Walk: Executive Eisteddfod Realness

Face: Serving face in your adapted / reimagined Gorsedd robe

Since its inception as part of the 2018 Cardiff National Eisteddfod, the ‘Parti Pinc’ has become an integral part of the Eisteddfod festival and an ever-growing part of the community project.

Marc Rees has been involved since the beginning, and says, “Having been involved in its gestation it’s brilliant to see Mas ar y Maes going from strength to strength and that an LGBTQ+ programme of activities, events, performances, and discussions is forming such a key part of Eisteddfod. We’ve come a long way and we have a long way to go but I imagine that hosting our own Parti Pinc on the Pavilion stage will be a pivotal moment.

“It’s a really big deal to take over Wales’ most prestigious and iconic stage, and it’s a definite milestone moment for Welsh Queer Culture.

“We’re so grateful to the Eisteddfod for being so supportive and game for Parti Pinc at THE Pavilion, although I’ve got to say that it’s a shame it isn’t the infamous former Pink one – now that would have been perfect!”

Parti Pinc is held in the Eisteddfod Pavilion at 23:00 on Thursday 4 August. Entry is free with a Thursday Maes / concert ticket. The Ceredigion National Eisteddfod is held on the outskirts of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August. For more information go online.

