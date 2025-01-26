National Theatre presents brand-new play at Welsh youth theatre

The National Theatre has been working with a Welsh youth theatre to present a brand-new play.

Young performers in Pembrokeshire have been working on a light-hearted brand-new play called ‘Ravers’, at the Torch Theatre, in Milford Haven.

The Welsh theatre is partnered with the National Theatre’s Connections programme, which celebrates emerging young talent across the UK.

The production will also visit Aberystwyth Arts Centre in April.

Opportunity

‘Ravers’, written by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, invites audiences to consider the world through the eyes of awkward teenagers.

A performer, aged 16, described the play: “It’s about today’s generation of outcasts, called ‘Neeks’, organising a rave to find solidarity and comfort in being themselves and hopefully discover new friends.”

The young people of Pembrokeshire have been working on the show over the past few months, under the guidance of Tim Howe – Senior Manager for Youth & Community at the Torch Youth Theatre.

Tim Howe, director of the production, said: “The Torch Youth Theatre is thrilled to be working with the National Theatre Connections program again this year.

“We know that it provides an excellent opportunity for our young people to work on a brand-new play written especially for their age group.”

Emerging talent

The Connections program celebrates emerging talent aged 13 to 18 across the UK, providing opportunities for young performers.

“I never thought I’d get an opportunity to work with and perform a play with the National Theatre,” commented one participant aged 15.

Other performers described the experience as, “loud, enjoyable and expressive”, and “a comfort place for us to laugh and get to know each other.”

Director Tim Howe said: “We are excited to be performing Rikki Beadle-Blair’s play which promises to be a fun filled bop-tastic evening at the theatre.”

Torch Youth Theatre members present Ravers as part of the National Theatre Connections programme from Thursday 6 March to Saturday 8 March at 7.30pm.

