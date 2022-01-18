Netflix donates benches to Cardiff parks to ‘commemorate’ Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’

Netflix has donated two Benches of Hope to Cardiff parks to “commemorate” Ricky Gervais’ poignant comedy-drama After Life.

Victoria Park and Parc Cefn Onn in the city will both receive wooden benches with a plaque, which are to create a space for residents to talk or reflect.

They are scheduled to be installed on Wednesday 19 January and have both been inscribed with a quote from After Life season 3, “Hope is Everything”, and a plaque with “This bench is donated by Netflix to commemorate Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’.”

The benches have been commissioned alongside suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – who offer help, advice and information to anyone who is struggling or in crisis.

The After Life series highlights those struggling to cope with bereavement, loneliness and mental health issues.

Those who visit a bench will be able to access resources from CALM via a unique QR code with the wording “Life can be tough, but there’s always hope. Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is by your side”, and online.

‘Lasting legacy’

Ricky Gervais said: “We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with CALM and the great work they do.”

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Cllr Peter Bradbury, said: “I’m delighted that Victoria Park and Parc Cefn Onn will benefit from these benches.

“They’re the perfect complement to Cardiff Council’s three purple ‘Happy to Chat’ benches in Roath Park, Hailey Park and Bute Park as they’ve all been installed to help tackle loneliness or offer the chance for people to talk to someone else, regardless of their circumstances.

“As the weather continues to improve and restrictions continue to ease, the Benches of Hope and Happy to Chat benches in these parks will allow people to meet others, feel connected with their community and help to combat isolation.”

Simon Gunning, CEO, CALM said: “Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest. That is why we’re delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country – inscribed with that crucial line from the show, ‘Hope is everything’ – to help people have those conversations and to show it’s normal to have those feelings.”

To mark the launch of the final series of After Life, Netflix has donated 25 benches to local councils around the UK.