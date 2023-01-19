Netflix to broadcast first-ever Welsh language TV show

In a major first for Welsh language media, Netflix has acquired an S4C title for global distribution.

The streaming serviced announced it intended to broadcast one of S4C’s series – Dal y Mellt, in April.

Dal Y Mellt follows the troubles of the main character Carbo as he is drawn into a world of evil, lies, secrets and heartbreak. The series begins in the dark back streets of Cardiff and then moves back and forth between Cardiff, Soho, Porthmadog and Holyhead.

The series was released as a Box Set on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer in the Autumn.

So proud that this show will now be seen by a global audience in Welsh. Newyddion gwych. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👏👏👏 https://t.co/yo4tSxlnGj — Mark Lewis Jones (@marklewisjones) January 18, 2023

Benjamin King, Netflix’s Director of Public Policy in the United Kingdom and Ireland, gave evidence before the Welsh Affairs Committee yesterday and labelled Wales a ‘success story’ in the industry.

He said that many of their most successful programmes were created in Wales, because “extremely culturally specific” programmes were popular with viewers.

“We can play a supporting role in promoting and preserving the Welsh language,” he said.

“That is why we have decided to license content in the Welsh language. We have subtitles in the Welsh language on some films.

“One episode of The Crown is almost entirely in Welsh.

“We don’t want to compete directly with S4C which has the specific task of producing content in the Welsh language.

“But we can be of assistance in promoting it and helping it reach a wider audience.”

More recently, the streaming service has made Welsh subtitles available on certain films such as The Adam Project and Red Notice, because of lead actor Ryan Reynolds’ connection as the new co-owner of Wrexham AFC, with the sports documentary ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ released on Disney+ in 2022.

According to Ofcom, 74% of viewers over the age of 13 watched Netflix in 2022, making it the most popular video-on-demand service in Wales.

S4C Chief Executive Siân Doyle said: “This is great news for drama in the Welsh language. The popularity of international dramas on Netflix worldwide proves the desire for exciting quality drama whatever the language. Dal y Mellt is a testament to the quality of talent that produces drama in Wales.

“Selling a monolingual Welsh language series to a major global streamer such as Netflix sets our ambition to take talent and the Welsh language to the world and creates further exciting opportunities for S4C.

“Our Welsh plays stand alongside those of the rest of the world. S4C has a long history of selling plays that are co-productions – Y Gwyll (Hinterland), Un Bore Mercher (Keeping Faith) and Y Golau (Light in the Hall). They are all back-to-back bilingual (English/Welsh) productions that sell to international broadcasters and streaming platforms.”

