New BBC series follows rookie nurses as they care for patients across mid and west Wales

Seven newly qualified nurses, caring for patients across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are set to feature in a new documentary series which starts next week.

Rookie Nurses, which screens on BBC Three at 9.00pm on 17 May and on BBC One Wales on 22 May at 10.40pm, follows some of mid and west Wales’ newest nurses as they begin their careers.

Told from the perspective of the rookies Mikey, Leah, Caitlin, Gina, Nivea, Issie and Angelo, the series follows them as they experience the the complexities of life, death and everything in between as they as they face the day-to-day challenges of nursing in 2023.

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality & Patient Experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We are incredibly proud to see the work of some of our newly qualified nurses, from different services across the health board, showcased in the BBC’s Rookie Nurses series.

“It shines a light on this inspiring profession and illustrates how varied the nursing role is and the different opportunities available within it.

“The programme reflects many of the highs and lows faced by nurses in healthcare today and it’s clear to see the enthusiasm, care and passion our nurses have for their patients and their profession.

“I wish to thank everyone involved in the making of the series, those in front of the camera and others behind the scenes.”

Rookie Nurses screens on BBC Three and BBC i-Player from 17 May 2023, and is on BBC One Wales from 22 May 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

