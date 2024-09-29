New bilingual Celtic mythology card game launched

A new bilingual Celtic mythology card game is aiming to draw on the rich tapestry of Celtic myths and legends to inspire and engage young minds

Schools from across the Celtic Realm and the world are set to embark on a captivating educational journey with the launch of Arawn Dur – a new Celtic mythology card game, designed to enrich students’ learning experiences across multiple subjects.

Created by Nicholas Clement, Gwern Evans and Eifion Rogers, the innovative game offers a unique blend of entertainment and education, drawing on the rich tapestry of Celtic myths and legends to inspire and engage young minds.

According to the game’s creators the Celtic mythology card game is more than just a fun activity; it is a powerful educational tool that integrates seamlessly with the Welsh national curriculum. Each card features a mythical character, legendary creature, or ancient tale from Celtic lore, accompanied by detailed descriptions and intriguing facts. The game’s design encourages students to delve into history, literature, art, and even science, fostering a holistic approach to learning.

“By incorporating Celtic mythology into our lessons, we are able to provide students with a deeper understanding of our cultural heritage while enhancing their critical thinking and creativity,” said Nicholas Clement, Director at Chi Education. “The cross-curricular links are particularly valuable, allowing us to explore themes and concepts in an interconnected manner.”

Key features of the Celtic mythology card game include:

– History: Students learn about the historical context of Celtic myths and their significance in ancient Welsh society.

– Literature: Engaging narratives and character studies enhance literary analysis and comprehension skills.

– Art: Creative assignments inspired by the game’s illustrations encourage artistic expression and appreciation.

– Science: Discussions about natural phenomena referenced in myths promote scientific inquiry and curiosity.

Eifion Rogers (Director) said: Arawn Dur is dedicated to creating innovative educational tools that inspire and engage students. Our mission is to enrich the learning experience by integrating culture, history, and creativity into the classroom, after all Game of Thrones has nothing on Welsh mythology..We are very excited to be working once again with our pilot school Tairgwaith Primary, who without their help we wouldn’t have been able to get this far. Diolch o galon

The cards are now available to order via www.ArawnDur.com

For more information about the Celtic mythology card game and its implementation in all schools, please contact Eifion Rogers on 07946160228, or email [email protected]

