New board game relives Owain Glyndŵr’s War for Independence

A new board game which relives the rebellion of Owain Glyndŵr is to be released on St David’s Day.

The game board which is in Welsh is based on a map of Wales at the time and includes the locations of the castles and battles.

All the pieces and cards have been purposely created to give a strong feel and feel of the middle ages and to offer an experience to those who play.

Geraint Rhys Thomas, the game’s inventor, had the idea during the lockdown period, and he has created the pieces in his workshop on the outskirts of Cardiff.

Geraint is an authority on the life of Owain Glyndŵr and a miller at St Fagans Museum, at work every day.

He said: “The game is a feast for the eyes, simple to play but also with enough varied elements to make it exciting.

“It will also give people the opportunity to learn about the Glyndŵr rebellion and to relive the history in a fun way. Hopefully it will spark the imagination and motivate people to read more about Owain Glyndŵr and the history of Wales.”

The game is produced in conjunction with Welsh publisher Y Lolfa.

This is the first original Welsh board game to be published for many years and according to Y Lolfa it will fill a big gap in a rapidly growing field.

Garmon Gruffudd from y Lolfa said: “There is a great demand worldwide for board games as a reaction against the digital age and the dependence of children and young people on screens.

“Although there have been a few adaptations of English board games that have been published in Welsh semi-recently I believe that this is the first original board game in Welsh for adults since Gêm y Steddfod which was published almost half a century ago. ”

Y Lolfa’s hope is that the game will be ordered by couples, families, schools as well as Welsh learners.

The game will be on sale in Welsh bookshops from St David’s Day onwards for £25.

You can also purchase the game directly from Y Lolfa

