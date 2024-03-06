New book explores pilgrim sites across Wales and beyond

A new book exploring pilgrim sites and the Christian faith in Wales has been published this week.

Where the Saints Came From: On Pilgrimage in Wales and Beyond by Anne Hayward (Y Lolfa) tells the story of the Christian faith in Wales from late-Roman times to the present day.

It also includes discussion of over forty off-the-beaten-track religious sites and artefacts.

It combines extensive research on the sites and history with thousands of miles of walking on pilgrimage in Wales and further afield.

Author Anne Hayward is a long-distance walker and contemporary pilgrim based in the Bannau Brycheiniog area of South Wales – she studied modern history at Oxford University and went on to become a teacher.

She said: “Where the Saints Came From is different from my other books in that it is a compilation of over 40 suggested places to visit, all of which I have come across while walking on pilgrimage in Wales and beyond.

“All the material is new and is based on my experiences as a long-distance walker and contemporary pilgrim.

“I always have a great time whether I’m in places of wild beauty or more urban areas, near the coast or inland. Above all, what I have learnt is the joy of slow travel and how there can be places of interest and significance wherever you go.”

The book covers topics such as early medieval ecclesiastical bells, the impact of faith and belief in the Civil War of the seventeenth century, and the portrayal of Celtic saints in modern literature and art.

Poignant

Anne said: “I don’t have a favourite site as such but gems that stand out in my memory include the very poignant memorial to Blessed William Davies at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Beaumaris and the excellent Margam Stones Museum near Port Talbot.

“Also, some very tucked away places such as the old ‘Friends’ graveyard at Quakers Yard near Merthyr Tydfil and the landscape features associated with St Tydecho near Llanymawddwy in the south of Eryri.”

Where the Saints Came From will appeal to anyone who is interested in history – especially Church history, and associated spirituality, in Wales and the wider British Isles – and to those who enjoy walking and the outdoors.

On the practicalities of walking on pilgrimage, Anne said: “I would have to say that I don’t generally follow ‘official’ pilgrimage routes but make up routes of my own, devising from existing footpaths and public rites of way. This has led to some glorious walking. I also get to stay (I’m a lightweight camper) in some very special places too!

“This year I will be undertaking my tenth annual pilgrimage, setting out after Easter for St Malo and Dol-de-Bretagne in northern France.

“I’m also planning another trip in the north of England in the summer and beginning to think about 2025, when I hope to walk across Wales again and make my way to Armagh, the ancient religious centre in Northern Ireland.”

Where the Saints Came From will be launched at 7pm on Monday 10 April at Book-ish in Crickhowell.

Where the Saints Came From by Anne Hayward (£9.99, Y Lolfa) is available now.

Sites included in the book are:

Church of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Beaumaris

St Tysilio’s Church, Menai Bridge

The churchyard cross, Tremeirchion

Holy Cross Church, Woodchurch

The Gladstone Library, Hawarden

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bala

Mary Jones Pilgrim Centre, Llanycil

Capel Celyn Memorial Chapel

St Tudclud’s Church, Penmachno

St Gwyddelan’s Church, Dolwyddelan

St David’s Church, Blaenau Ffestiniog

St Cian’s Church, Llangian

St Mary’s Abbey, Bardsey

Sarn Helen

The Pilgrim Cross at Bwlch y Groes, Gwynedd

St Tydecho’s Church, Llanymawddwy

Jerusalem Calvinistic Methodist Chapel, Refail

Shrine of St Winefride, Shrewsbury Abbey

The Pales Meeting House, Llandegley

St Padarn’s Church, Llanbadarn Fawr, Powys

St David’s Church, Dylife

Ffald y Brenin, Pontfaen, Fishguard

St Samson of Dol and Caldey Island

The Hospital, Llawhaden

Roman Amphitheatre, Heol y Prior, Carmarthen

The Llandeilo Gospels Exhibition, Llandeilo

Castle Car Park, Llandovery

St Cadmarch’s Church, Llangammarch Wells

St Matthew’s Church, Llandefalle

The Vaughan Walk, Talybont-on-Usk

St Tydfil’s Old Parish Church, Merthyr Tydfil

Hanover Chapel, Llanover

Chepstow, Tintern and Lancaut

Tabernacle United Reformed Church, Llanfaches

Afon Col-huw, Llantwit Major

Ewenny Priory Church

St Cynwyd’s Church, Llangynwyd

The Saints’ Way, Fowey, Cornwall

Church of St Pompée, Langoat, France

Kirk Maughold, Isle of Man

St Mary’s Church, Putney, London

St Mungo on High Street, Glasgow

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

