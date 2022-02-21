New book for St David’s Day celebrates 50 inspiring Welsh people

A new book celebrating 50 inspiring Welsh people will be on sale in time for St David’s Day on March the 1st.

Cymry o Fri! Hanes 50 o Gymry Ysbrydoledig by Jon Gower includes the history of 50 Welsh people, each over a two-page spread, and features original drawings by the artist Efa Lois, as well as photographs.

The 50 inspiring Welsh people include names as assorted as Owain Glyndŵr, who lead a war of Welsh independence, Kate Bosse-Griffiths, the eminent Egyptologist who escaped Nazi persecution, and Michael D. Jones, who established the Welsh speaking Wladfa in Patagonia.

Not all the names included are historical figures – actors Michel Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Anthony Hopkins are included as well, as are sports stars Lowri Morgan, Jade Jones, Nicole Cooke, Colin Jackson, and referee Nigel Owens.

Author Jon Gower said: “I hope this book is inspiring. I wanted to write it because I felt that such a book was a good way to inspire by example.

“Many of these people have not only achieved success in their particular fields, but have also faced challenges or obstacles along the way. ”

The volume, which is mainly suitable for 7 to 11-year-olds, also includes some quiz questions and an opportunity for the children to do internet research to find specific questions or to find out more about the featured Welsh people.

The book will be officially launched at the West Wales Arts Center, Fishguard, at a joint event with Seaways bookshop on Saturday 5th March at 12 o’clock.

All are welcome but booking is essential by emailing westwalesarts@btconnect.com or calling 01348873867 / 874540. The session will be suitable for those learning Welsh.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

