New Cardiff murals celebrate Bookshop Day across Wales

Welsh artists Sophie Potter and Jack Skivens are creating murals in Cardiff as part of the celebrations to mark Bookshop Day on Saturday (8 October).

Many bookshops across Wales will also host live in-store and virtual events as part of the annual celebration of bookshops big and small across the UK and Ireland.

Jack, who has illustrated anything from children’s books to artwork for a punk band, will be painting a mural in Caroline Street in the city centre.

Sophie, whose work combines digital and traditional techniques to create playful works of art in a combination of strong colours, will create her mural on Cowbridge Road East, the home of campaigning independent bookshop Shelf Life Books and Zines, which has inspired her artwork.

Both murals will be on display until Sunday 16 October.

Sophie said : “It’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to create artwork that deals with subjects that are close to my heart, and a bookshop is a treasure trove of inspiration!

“Hopefully this artwork will appeal to other book lovers and encourage everyone to visit their local bookshops on Bookshop Day and beyond.”

Jack added: “For me, bookshops have always been exciting places that inspire me. I love finding the occasional hidden treasure, thumbing through the books on the shelves and letting my imagination run wild.

“Much of what I do as an illustrator is inspired by pictures in children’s books and comics, as a result of spending countless hours in bookshops. I love that there is something for everyone in bookshops, and how that draws everyone together.”

Emma Bradshaw, Head of Campaigns at the Booksellers Association addeed: “We’re delighted to be turning the spotlight on Cardiff and its bookshops as part of this year’s Bookshops Day celebrations.

“Sophie and Jack have been busy creating the most colorful and vibrant street art inspired by Cardiff’s bookshops; we’re on edge waiting for the opportunity to show everyone the murals when they’re in place – just in time for Bookshop Day!”

Bookshops staging live in-store and virtual events across Wales include:

Storyville Books (Pontypridd) – who will be marking Bookshop Day by launching their new extension on Saturday 8 October with authors, gift bags, the creation station, storytelling, an illustration workshop and more. Full details can be found here .

Waterstones Swansea is presenting an event with Swansea’s very own James Norbury, author of the Sunday Times Best Seller Big Panda and Tiny Dragon, and his brand-new book The Journey!

James will be illustrating postcards live in the shop and signing his books. More information can be found here……

Wellfield Bookshop (Cardiff) will be holding an event with Matthew Williams at 3pm when he will be discussing The Science of Hate, explaining how prejudice develops into hate and how we can stop it, with a book signing session to follow. The event is free, and tickets are available in the bookshop.

Full details of Book Shop Day events organised in Wales can be found on the Books are My Bag Facebook events page .

