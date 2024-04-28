New children’s book aims to bring Wales’ rich history and culture to life

A new book aims to bring the new Curriculum for Wales to life and teach Welsh children and youth about Wales’ unique geography, history literature, identity and art.

Cynefin, Wales and the World is subtitled ‘Today’s geography for future generations’, and publishers Gwasg Carreg Gwalch claim this book is “essential in bringing the Curriculum for Wales to life.”

The 256-page, full colour book comprises the traditional fields which form the subject Geography, but also recognises the weaving together of individual subjects that forms the basis of the Curriculum for Wales.

Unique

A spokesperson on behalf of Gwasg Carreg Gwalch said: “No book like this has ever been published before.

“For the first time ever, millions of years of the story of Wales’ land and people, as well as reflections on the results of the 2021 Census and current events are compromised in one book.

“It includes all the elements of what some would call ‘traditional’ Geography: physical features, citizenship, and the natural environment.

“However, what makes this book special is that it is completely unique to Wales and extends to include other subjects such as history, literature, identity, art and includes examples of other cultures and religions.”

“The aim of this book is to start by our feet and look out to the world.

“The cynefin is the starting point. Our locality, our catchment area or habitat – but there is also so much more in the depths and roots of the word cynefin.

“From there, we can extend to see the whole of Wales and all its diversity.

“Then, we find our country’s place on the face of the earth and in the future of the world.

“This book is essential in bringing the Curriculum for Wales to life. Welsh children can come to know the land they walk on.”

Cynefin, Wales and the World is available in all good bookshops, via www.carreg-gwalch.cymru and www.gwales.com.

