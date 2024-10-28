New city centre venue welcomes thousands in first few months

It’s been almost eight months since The Corn Exchange opened its doors in Newport city centre, providing a much-needed mid-sized venue for live music, events, and community use.

By the end of 2024, the venue will have welcomed more than 11,000 people across a diverse programme of events.

Since its grand opening on 2nd March with a sell-out night of music courtesy of Caldicot’s The Bug Club, The Corn Exchange has hosted a wide range of events – and it’s not just music.

Other events include hosting the stage and market for this year’s Pride in the Port, a breast cancer awareness coffee morning for Newport’s Polish community, weekly socials for an ABUHB dementia group, a green room and catering space for film crews in the city centre, and art workshops – as well as many others.

The Corn Exchange has also provided numerous performance and work experience opportunities for the city’s young people through Youth Arts Wales, Anthem with support from Operasonic, and Urban Circle with Llanwern High School holding their summer concert there.

“It’s been brilliant to see the space being used so widely,” said Sam Dabb, Corn Exchange Director and steering group member.

“When we set out to open The Corn Exchange, we really hoped the community would use the space and feel a sense of ownership – but we never dreamed we’d see so many brilliant community groups through the door.”

“It’s been a real privilege to see the space utilised so much, and we can’t thank the community groups, choirs, schools, and everyone else who has used the space enough,” added Eleri Grey, the community and diversity officer for the Corn Exchange.

“I can’t wait to see what 2025 brings!”

“Of course, we couldn’t have done this without the support of our 200 brilliant shareholders who got on board with this crazy dream and saw what we saw,” adds Zac Mather, Corn Exchange director and marketing officer.

“We are so lucky to have them as part of the Corn Exchange family!”

“We’re also grateful for the support of Newport City Council while we were setting things up at the start of the year.”

Offering a mix of free and hosted events, as well as ticketed live music shows, current ticket sales for 2025 live music events indicate that more than 65% of people visiting The Corn Exchange are travelling to the venue from outside the city, with music lovers coming from as far as York, Portsmouth, Manchester, and even Dublin.

“It was always our intention that the venue adds something to the city centre – and I think this visitor information shows just that,” said Elisha Djan, steering group member and venue booker.

“We have people visiting the venue who haven’t been to Newport for years – or ever, and it’s always nice to hear their compliments about the city and the things we have here.”

So far this year, The Corn Exchange has welcomed bands from the USA, hosted a secret Funeral for a Friend gig, and before Christmas, the venue will welcome 1,500 people over three sell-out nights of Goldie Lookin’ Chain, alongside more than twenty other events.

“We do have a lot of people to thank, but of course – we really need to thank everyone who has bought a ticket, bought a beer, and supported grassroots music in Newport,” added Sam.

“We have a great community of bands, gig-goers, and music lovers, and we feel very lucky to be a part of that!”

“Next year’s programme is already taking shape, with tickets for some shows already on sale and many more in the pipeline – including some exciting surprises!” said Stacey Alford, director and interim steering group chair.

For more information, and to purchase tickets and get in touch, head to cornexchangenewport.com

The Corn Exchange is run and supported by a team of volunteers. It is a Community Benefit Society. The venue has more than 200 community-based shareholders. The Corn Exchange also received funding from the SPF fund via Newport City Council

