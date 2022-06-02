New classical music festival to feature work of early 20th Century Welsh composer Morfydd Owen

Nantwen near Newport in Pembrokeshire is hosting a festival of string chamber music featuring the work of the prolific early 20th Century Welsh composer Morfydd Owen later this month.

Though Owen only composed seriously for just over 10 years, she left a legacy of some 250 scores, including pieces for chamber ensemble, piano, mixed choir and tone poems for orchestra.

She was also a pianist and mezzo-soprano as well as moving in influential intellectual circles

Born in Treforest in October 1891, she died shortly before her 27th birthday after developing acute appendicitis.

Leading musicians

Leading musicians Aleksei Kiseliov – Solo Cellist from the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sijie Chen – Co-leader of the London Mozart Players and Lisa Obert – Principal 2nd Violin of the BBC Philharmonic join Nantwen’s Artistic Director, Daniel Davies, to perform music by Owen, Brahms and Borodin over the weekend.

Other performers include Patri Reinoso and Laura Sinnerton on viola from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

The concerts also include string music by Schubert, Mozart, the Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams and a string trio by Boccherini.

Concerts will take place on the evening of Friday the 24th of June, the afternoon on Saturday the 25th and a final morning concert on Sunday the 26th.

Pembrokeshire Cellist Daniel Davies said: “Our music courses have been going for many years and now after the interruption of the pandemic it is nice to finally offer a small festival to local audiences.

“Our hall allows the audience to sit up close to the performers and experience exceptional string playing by engaging performers in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere and we are thrilled to include music by Morfydd Owen in our programme”

More information can be found at www.nantwen.co.uk or by phone 01239820768 or email info@nantwen.co.uk tickets start from £12.

