New comedy and a focus on music comes to BBC Radio Wales

New comedy and a revamped musical offering is coming to BBC Radio Wales from next month.

Lucy Owen – the face of BBC Wales’s flagship news programme Wales Today – becomes the voice of Saturday lunchtimes between 12 and 2pm.

Singer songwriter and social media sensation Bronwen Lewis focuses on her love of country music from Wales and the world in a brand-new show every Wednesday evening and listeners can enjoy more of her company on Sunday afternoon from April, as her show moves to a new three-hour slot from 12-3pm.

Queen of Welsh comedy Kiri Pritchard McLean fronts a new showcase of the very best in Welsh talent from stand-up to sitcoms on Thursdays at 6.30pm with Kiri’s Comedy Club.

Music will take centre stage on weeknights from Monday to Thursday between 7-10pm.

Huw Stephens

Huw Stephens continues to present his popular Monday night programme, bringing classic tracks and new music from Wales while Aleighcia Scott continues to infuse her playlists with reggae vibes on Thursday nights.

In between, newcomer Molly Palmer will play tracks from Welsh acts on on Tuesday nights while The Country Show with Bronwen Lewis showcases new and classic country music on Wednesdays.

Owen Money gives listeners the chance to choose their favourites on Money For Nothing on Saturday mornings – now extended until 12pm. And from April, Owen Money’s Solid Gold Sundays has a new time on Sunday mornings, as he plays hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s from 9.30am to 12pm.

Thrilled

Carolyn Hitt, Head of BBC Radio Wales, said: “We’re thrilled to be strengthening our weekend and weeknight schedules with new and established Welsh talent. Lucy Owen is known and loved by the Welsh audience on television and brings the same warm appeal to our Radio Wales listeners.

“I can’t wait to hear Kiri’s Comedy Club – Kiri is one of the biggest talents in UK comedy and her knowledge of the Welsh scene is second to none. She’s hugely creative and I know she’ll be curating our weekly comedy strand with real expertise and insight – as well as making us laugh, of course.

“Similarly, our line-up of weeknight music presenters bring authenticity and knowledge to their respective genres. I was struck by something Huw Stephens said in a recent interview as he explained the role of the music presenter. ‘Radio is all about that human connection, and we strive to play the kind of songs you might never hear via an algorithm,’ Huw explained and that’s exactly what we’re aiming for with Huw, Molly, Bronwen and Aleighcia as they share their passion for music with our audience.

“As for Owen Money, he certainly knows how to connect with our audience and with his popularity as strong as ever they’ll be getting a bit more Money Saturday and Sunday mornings!”

