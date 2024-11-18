New concert series announced for Cardiff

Welsh music fans are to enjoy a brand-new series of gigs in the heart of Cardiff next summer with the launch of Live at Bute Park.

Taking place on Coopers Field over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Live at Bute Park will see headline artists and special guests perform for a series of outdoor concerts.

The first confirmed performers are electronic music duo Basement Jaxx who will headline on Sunday August 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday via depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Dance legends

After 10 years away from the main stages of the world, Basement Jaxx are bringing back their legendary euphoric energy-filled live experience with a summer series of headline festival appearances in 2025.

“After a few years DJing round the globe, it’ll be great to return to the live stage and the Live Show Experience,” said Basement Jaxx’s Felix Buxton.

“To connect to people with life affirming energy and give people a great time.”

Starting in 1994 with a series of underground EPs on their own Atlantic Jaxx label, Felix and Simon Ratcliffe’s distinctive combination of house and garage with punk attitude, global influences and unforgettable tunes quickly developed a cult following that led to their 1999 first album Remedy with its breakthrough hits Red Alert, Rendez Vu and Jump & Shout.

2001’s follow up Rooty was even bigger and louder: Where’s Your Head At provided an evergreen anthem that still crosses generations and genres.

From the start, Felix and Simon’s live experience was a showstopper leading to headline slots at Glastonbury: first on The Other Stage, then by 2005, the same year they won the GRAMMY for best electronic album, Coachella, the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage and London’s Hyde Park.

Felix said: “It’s great our hits are still very much alive with younger generations, so we connect across the age range – and it’ll be great to pop in a couple of bangers from our forthcoming album too.”

The last 10 years have seen Basement Jaxx remain festival favourites but headlining behind the decks rather than the front of the stage – but the time is now right to bring back the full eye-popping technicolour experience.

Felix added: “It feels like 2025 is the beginning of a new era for many and I think that’s probably true for Basement Jaxx too.”

“Perfect backdrop”

The Live at Bute Park concert series is promoted in a partnership between Cardiff-based DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Over the past two years DEPOT and Cuffe and Taylor have presented almost 30 huge headlining shows at adjacent Cardiff Castle, and prior to this, over the last seven years DEPOT has brought hundreds of acts to Cardiff further cementing the city’s appeal to artists and fans.

With a capacity of up to 15,000 people, Live at Bute Park aims to enhance the offer of outdoor concerts in the city towards the end of summer.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “Coopers Field is the green heart of Cardiff and provides the ideal location for us to present a series of outdoor shows towards the end of summer.

“We are very excited to be launching Live at Bute Park for 2025 and what better way to announce this than alongside the news that Basement Jaxx will be one of our headliners.

“I have no doubt they will well and truly deliver a memorable set which will be perfectly placed against the backdrop of Bute Park.”

To find out more about Live at Bute Park and to stay up to date with all announcements head to depotlive.co.uk

Follow Live at Bute Park on Instagram and Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

