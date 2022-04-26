New course offers people an immersive experience of life in rural Wales

Visitors to the village of Llanfrothen are being offered a unique opportunity to experience the real lives of those living and working in the area.

Three women who grew up in and around the village in Gwynedd, are offering people the chance to share their lives, culture and livelihoods on a two-day course at the historic Fferm y Llan, during which they will be given a hands-on introduction to the Welsh language, sustainable farming and painting the landscape.

Sheep and cattle farmer, Olwen Ford champions self-sustaining regenerative agriculture on her third-generation family farm and specialises in rearing native rare breeds.

Culturally enriching

Now she has teamed up with artist Sian Elen and Welsh language tutor Llinos Griffin to offer what they describe as a “culturally enriching experience”.

“Quite simply, we’re proud Welsh women who have pride in where we live” Olwen said.

“Here, the language, landscape and land go hand in hand.

“As well as day to day work on the farm, I offer wool courses at Fferm y Llan giving visitors a taste of the old traditions of spinning and carding, using fleece from my sheep of course and people love giving it a go and realise the importance of wool as a sustainable material, but I also teach people about my farm, my family history and our diverse farmland – our flower and herb rich meadows that bustle with a variety of birds – skylarks, snipe and even red kites.

“One sixth of the land is also covered with oak trees.

“Our course, A Rural Wales Experience means you can also explore the farm and the epic landscape with Sian as an artist and even learn the Welsh words for our surroundings.

“They’re perfect for anyone who wants to dive into our Welsh way of living and the groups that have been down on the farm leave with a smile on their face, artwork or craftwork they have created and a true sense of rural Welsh culture.”

A Rural Wales Experience is part of the Byw.Bod business community that champions local businesses and experiences in the villages of Croesor, Llanfrothen and Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd.

More information about course dates and prices are available here.

