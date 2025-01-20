New daytime club event with a brilliant twist to launch

A music-loving promoter is introducing a new concept in clubbing with a brilliant charitable twist.

Kevin ‘Scottie’ Hunt who is renowned for his charity gigs and music events in the south Wales Valleys is putting on a new club event – with the entry fee being a bag of food.

Scottie, who is from Pontypridd will stage what he hopes will become regular events in his hometown next month.

The first of his Great British Food Bank Skank events will be held at the Ty Mawr Hotel in the town on Saturday, February 8th.

Featuring the best in ska, 2 Tone and reggae, Scottie – who works with the Specialized music charity project – reveals the idea for the food bank initiative was actually dreamt up some eight years ago.

“I was attending the annual three day Big One Ska and Reggae festival by the Specialized project near Poole in Dorset when I thought of asking people to donate the unused food they had taken with them so I could give it to the local Foodbank.

“The response was incredible with people buying food just to donate.”

He adds the food bank idea has a poignant edge to it and all Food Bank Skank events are in memory of musician “Big Andy” Laidlaw.

“One of the regular bands at the festival was Edinburgh based band Big Fat Panda,” he says.

“Their frontman “Big Andy” Laidlaw thought it was a great idea and suggested we could take it further.

“Sadly he passed away, but all the events will be dedicated in his memory.”

Although the first event is on a Saturday, straight after the Italy v Wales game, the other events will be Sunday afternoons/early evening at a different venue each month.

“Nice chilled afternoons finished in time for Antique Roadshow and the weekly bath ready for work!” says Scottie.

The music promoter promises ska, reggae and 2 Tone hits both old and new – and hopes eople will bring many bags of food to be donated to a local foodbank.

“Before each event I’ll be contacting the relevant foodbank to see what they are short of and let people know via social media,” says Scottie.

“Foodbanks don’t just need food they are always short of toiletries plus they collect pet food and pet bedding.”

The first Great British Food Bank Skank will be held at the Ty Mawr Hotel in Pontypridd on Saturday, February 8th. Start time: 4.15pm. Entry: A bag of food.

