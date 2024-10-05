New festival celebrates 90 years of Coalfields Culture

The Welfare in Ystradgynlais announces ‘Autumn Rising’, a new festival dedicated to celebrating the cultural heritage and contributions of coalfield communities.

The Welfare in Ystradgynlais is to launch ‘Autumn Rising’, a festival designed to honour the positive developments stemming from the coalfield communities across Wales. The festival aims to highlight the significance of arts, activism, history, and culture within these communities, as well as their influence on the political landscape and democracy.

Director Wynne Roberts describes the festival’s mission: “Our long-term goal is to offer fresh insights into our heritage and the opportunity to experience the arts and culture from wider global mining communities.”

Engagement

Kicking off on Wednesday, October 9, the festival will begin with two screenings of the classic film ‘How Green Was My Valley’, chosen by the newly established film club. The rest of the program will feature a wide range of events, including theatre, music, visual arts, and interactive community activities.

One of the main highlights will be a community fun day on Sunday, October 13, running from 12PM to 4PM. This free event invites local residents to come together and celebrate their heritage and attendees can look forward to performances from community groups, video and sound installations, and circus skills workshops.

Participants will also have the chance to share and record their memories and experiences related to The Welfare and their town. Food and drink will also be available, alongside a live aluminium pouring event, where community members can engage in mould-making and observe the casting process.

Performances



In addition to community activities, the festival will feature professional performances, including ‘We’re Not Going Back’, a musical by the Red Ladder Theatre Company that tells the story of three sisters during the miners’ strikes. As well as a performance of ‘Undermined’, A one-man show by Danny Mellor that reflects on the pivotal events of 1984.

Art enthusiasts will appreciate the six-week exhibition titled ‘Miners Imprint’, showcasing the haunting work of Paul Peter Piech, alongside new pieces from Swansea Print Workshop and Swansea University.

This exhibition aims to encapsulate the enduring spirit of coalfield communities through visual storytelling. Music lovers will also no doubt find ample opportunities to engage with the arts throughout the festival.

The Ystradgynlais Public Band will perform with Bronwen Lewis, while an evening dedicated to traditional coalfields music, titled COAL, will feature VRï star Aneurin Jones.

Additionally, the festival will include a screening of ‘Striking with Pride’, complemented by a performance from Beaufort Male Voice Choir and Jonathan Blake.

Connections

Spanning more than five weeks, the Autumn Rising festival promises to welcome visitors both old and new to the hall. Director Wynne Roberts envisions this festival as the beginning of an annual tradition that will help cultivate new audiences and foster relationships within the community.

As Autumn Rising unfolds, participants can look forward to an inspiring showcase of talent and creativity, ensuring that the spirit of these communities continues to thrive for generations to come.

Tickets for paid events can be bought online, by phone or in person.

You can view and make bookings for the full programme of events here.

