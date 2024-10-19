New festival to honour local hero and Welsh folk music

The name John Ffos Davies may not yet be widely known in Wales, but in the small village of Cribyn, Ceredigion, efforts to honour his legacy are well underway.

A hundred years after serving as headmaster at the local school, the community is preparing to celebrate his life and contributions to Welsh folk music with the inaugural Ffos Davies Festival, set for Saturday, the 26th of October.

Heritage

John Ffos Davies’ role in preserving Welsh folk music is one of quiet heroism. According to Euros Lewis, a leader of the team organizing the festival, Ffos Davies recognized the value of the songs sung by the older generations of Cribyn.

Realizing these songs were in danger of disappearing, he took action by transcribing them using Sol-Fah notation, preserving a piece of Welsh cultural heritage that might have otherwise been lost forever.

These efforts saved notable folk songs like Twll Bach y Clo and Y March Glas, now considered cornerstones of the Welsh folk canon.

“Soon after he arrived here, he realized the treasure trove we were losing,” says Lewis. “Our hope is that this festival, along with the development of Ysgol Cribyn as a centre for local education, will grow stronger each year.”

Celebration

The festival will be divided into two sessions, aiming to offer something for everyone in the community.

In the afternoon, nursery and junior school pupils will gather to hear local stories and learn to sing the folk songs Ffos Davies helped preserve.

Welsh folk singer Owen Shiers will guide the children through this musical journey, connecting them with their cultural roots.

In the evening, the village will come together for a Noson Lawen, a traditional Welsh celebration of music and storytelling.

Featuring well-known folk singers and instrumentalists such as Cleif Harpwood, Julie Murphy, and Dafydd Jones, the stage-less event promises a lively, informal atmosphere with a view to encouraging everyone to participate.

Honouring

Former Edward H frontman Cleif Harpwood expresses the sentiment behind the festival: “It’s about time we gave Ffos Davies the recognition he deserves, and there’s no better way of doing that than by making his songs sing again!”

The festival is to be not only a tribute to Ffos Davies, but also an opportunity to celebrate the rich tradition of Welsh folk music and ensure its survival for future generations.

Gŵyl Ffos Davies is set to take place on October 26th, with the children’s session from 2:00-4:00pm and the Noson Lawen at 7:30pm. With tickets being available at the door.

