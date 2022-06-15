New fund launched to support film production in Wales

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has launched a new scheme which makes more support available for film production in Wales thanks to a new and simplified Welsh Government funding package.

The minister launched the scheme, which is expected to generate at least £12m for the Welsh economy over the next two years, during an address to Wales’ first Screen Summit, being held in Cardiff today.

The new fund, a collaboration between the Welsh Government’s creative agency Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, is available for films intended for theatrical release.

The £1m per annum fund will be open for applications in July and will run for an initial period of two years.

The new agreement will see a streamlined approach to funding, with an application process via Ffilm Cymru Wales, who will administer the fund on behalf of Creative Wales.

Up to £600,000 will be available per project for eligible films, with up to £400,000 grant funding from Creative Wales and up to £200,000 via Ffilm Cymru lottery funds – which they administer on behalf of the Arts Council of Wales.

At least £12m will be generated for the Welsh economy across the initial two years of the arrangement between Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru, providing a post-Covid pandemic boost for Wales’ community of creatives, cast, crew, services and facilities staff.

Ffilm Cymru

Under Ffilm Cymru’s management, there will continue to be a focus on films featuring Wales-born or Wales-based writers, directors and producers at their helm.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “Since its inception, Creative Wales has been reviewing its approach to improving and enhancing its support for TV and film production, with a new production funding offer for TV and games also now available.

“This new and improved investment package for film is next in a suite of improved investments for the sector.

“This new approach to film will boost film production in Wales, stimulating growth in the number and variety of productions made in Wales, whilst also maximising the economic impact on the local economy, improve employment opportunities, further support the development of a skilled workforce, and further demonstrate the excellence of Wales on screen through our world-class talent, crews, facilities and unique locations.

Pauline Burt, Chief Executive of Ffilm Cymru added: “Having long worked directly with Welsh independent filmmakers to help bring their feature film projects to fruition, we are delighted to be collaborating with Creative Wales on our shared objectives.

“The production fund will continue to centre Welsh talent, whilst streamlining access to funding and tailoring the offer to producers’ and the wider sector’s needs.”

