New gig circuit for Welsh language artists launched

A new gig circuit for Welsh language artists has been launched today (2 February), with the first tour taking place in March and April.

The circuit is a collaboration between Mentrau Iaith Cymru (MIC) and PYST and aims to offer opportunities for artists to tour Wales, with an emphasis on visiting areas in which they do not perform often, if at all.

The circuit will also provide an opportunity to bring live Welsh language music back to areas in which it has been lacking.

The hope is that this will lead to an increase in people’s engagement with Welsh culture and will give audiences new opportunities to enjoy gigs in their local areas.

The circuit is also supported by the Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out scheme which helps hundreds of village halls and community groups across Wales to book professional shows.

The intention is for a minimum of 4 tours a year, with venues and areas varying from tour to tour.

PYST will be responsible for national promotion and co-ordinating whilst Mentrau Iaith will be in charge of local promotion and hosting the gigs.

Challenging

Heledd ap Gwynfor says on behalf of MIC: ‘Mentrau Iaith are familiar with arranging various gigs and concerts in all areas of Wales, but the recent period has been very challenging for obvious reasons.

“Being able to collaborate between the various Mentrau and with PYST means that we can offer exciting opportunities for Wales’ audiences to once again experience Welsh language music at its finest”.

PYST’s Alun Llwyd added: “This circuit is very necessary, as it not only offers a valuable resource for artists and labels to promote their records, but is also an important step in securing that Welsh language music is enjoyed regularly by audiences in their local area. We’re excited to see the circuit develop.”

HMS Morris, from Cardiff, will launch the circuit with support by Hyll, Mali Hâf, Elis Derby and Bitw at various stages of the tour.

Tour details:

March

25 – Y Clwb, Llanrwst ( +Bitw)

31 – Iorwerth Arms, Bryngwran (+ Hyll)

April

1 – Cell B, Blaenau Ffestiniog (+ Hyll)

2 – Neuadd Gymuedol, Penybont Fawr (+Hyll)

6 – Yr Atom, Caerfyrddin (+ Mali Hâf)

7 – Canolfan Hermon, Crymych (+ Mali Hâf)

8 – Y Selar, Aberteifi (+ Mali Hâf)

14 – Clwb y Bont, Pontypridd (+ Elis Derby)

15 – Dros Ben Tân, Castell Nedd (+ Elis Derby)

17 – Coopers Arms, Aberystwyth (+ Bitw)

